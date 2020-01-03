Go Passarinho Nervoso

This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management.


  1. Parameters:
  2. Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle
  3. Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false): calculate the initial lot dynamically
  4. Balance x initial lot ratio (rule of 3): is the ratio of the balance x initial lot to the dynamic lot calculation, using the rule of 3. For example, if the variable "initial lot" is set to 0.1 and the variable "proportion" is 1000, the calculation is 0.1 lots for every 1000 in the account. If your current balance is 5000, the calculated lot would be 5 x 0.1 = 0.5
  5. Lot multiplier: is the lot multiplier of the next cycle orders. If the initial order was 0.1 and the multiplier is 2, the next order will be 0.2, etc.
  6. TakeProfit
  7. Allow trailing stop (true/false)
  8. Trailing start (points): cycle profit points (average price) to activate trailing stop
  9. Trailing stop distance (points): stoploss distance after triggering trailing stop
  10. Maximum orders in the cycle: maximum orders at the same time per cycle (separate buy and sell)
  11. Distance between orders: distance between cycle orders (points)
  12. Allow dynamic distance (true/false): calculate the distance between orders automatically according to market's moment
  13. Allow hedge mode (true/false): buy and sell at the same time in a enter signal
  14. Only 1 side each time (BUY or SELL) (true/false): lock one side if the other has open orders
  15. Oversold RSI for initial entry: value for sell entry
  16. Overbought RSI for initial entry: value for buy entry
  17. Use volatility lock (true/false): filter to avoid open initial orders in times of high volatility in the market
  18. Candles to verify volatility: number of candles to calculate volatility
  19. Volatility in points to lock: above this volatility value will lock new initial orders
  20. Close open orders on volatility (true/false): close open cycles in high volatility
  21. Start time: start time for EA to work
  22. End time: end time for EA to work
  23. Close positions after time (true/false): close open positions out of trading time
  24. Profit $ to close positions (0 do not use): balance of all EA positions (all pairs) added to close. If you leave 0 do not use
  25. Maximum daily % profit (0 do not use): profit in% of the account on the day to lock. If you leave 0 do not use
  26. Maximum daily % loss (positive value, 0 do not use): loss in% of the account on the day to lock. If you leave 0 do not use
  27. Allow panel (true/false): show panel with EA balance information
  28. Text color 1: panel text color
  29. Text color 2: panel text color

List of pair to trade: pairs that the EA will work simultaneously. It must be separated by a comma. If the name of the pair has a suffix (ex: .pro) it is necessary to put in
edumarchi
60
edumarchi 2020.05.07 19:51 
 

Boa tarde.

Estou utilizando o robo em conta real mas estou precisando de contato com o desenvolvedor devido a duvida no setup do robo. Já mandei e-mail mas não tive retorno. Irei mandar novo e-mail. Aguardo retorno para continuidade no aluguel. Obrigado

Reply to review