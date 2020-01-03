Go Passarinho Nervoso
- Experts
- Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management.
- Parameters:
- Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle
- Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false): calculate the initial lot dynamically
- Balance x initial lot ratio (rule of 3): is the ratio of the balance x initial
lot to the dynamic lot calculation, using the rule of 3. For example, if the variable "initial lot" is set to 0.1 and the variable
"proportion" is 1000, the calculation is 0.1 lots for every 1000 in the account. If your current balance is 5000, the calculated lot
would be 5 x 0.1 = 0.5
- Lot multiplier: is the lot multiplier of the next cycle orders. If the initial order
was 0.1 and the multiplier is 2, the next order will be 0.2, etc.
- TakeProfit
- Allow trailing stop (true/false)
- Trailing start (points): cycle profit points (average price) to activate
trailing stop
- Trailing stop distance (points): stoploss distance after triggering trailing
stop
- Maximum orders in the cycle: maximum orders at the same time per cycle (separate
buy and sell)
- Distance between orders: distance between cycle orders (points)
- Allow dynamic distance (true/false): calculate the distance between orders
automatically according to market's moment
- Allow hedge mode (true/false): buy and sell at the same time in a enter signal
- Only 1 side each time (BUY or SELL) (true/false): lock one side if the other
has open orders
- Oversold RSI for initial entry: value for sell entry
- Overbought RSI for initial entry: value for buy entry
- Use volatility lock (true/false): filter to avoid open initial orders in times of
high volatility in the market
- Candles to verify volatility: number of candles to calculate volatility
- Volatility in points to lock: above this volatility value will lock new initial
orders
- Close open orders on volatility (true/false): close open cycles in high
volatility
- Start time: start time for EA to work
- End time: end time for EA to work
- Close positions after time (true/false): close open positions out of trading
time
- Profit $ to close positions (0 do not use): balance of all EA positions (all
pairs) added to close. If you leave 0 do not use
- Maximum daily % profit (0 do not use): profit in% of the account on the day to
lock. If you leave 0 do not use
- Maximum daily % loss (positive value, 0 do not use): loss in% of the account on
the day to lock. If you leave 0 do not use
- Allow panel (true/false): show panel with EA balance information
- Text color 1: panel text color
- Text color 2: panel text color
List of pair to trade: pairs that the EA will work simultaneously. It must be separated by a comma. If the name of the pair has a suffix (ex: .pro) it is necessary to put in
Boa tarde.
Estou utilizando o robo em conta real mas estou precisando de contato com o desenvolvedor devido a duvida no setup do robo. Já mandei e-mail mas não tive retorno. Irei mandar novo e-mail. Aguardo retorno para continuidade no aluguel. Obrigado