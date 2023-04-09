The AI Concept EA is a 100% hands free Auto Trader that is designed to trade and maximize your financial status, it's also designed to a certain trading behavior by which profits will always be stabled throughout your trading journey. This EA use Martingale Strategy but in the very safe and effective way of multiplying Lots to your balance.

This AI Expert Advisor search for a particular price action behavior that investors haven't come across as yet, in other words this EA searches for secret details to choose when to execute a trade.

If someone told you that Artificial Intelligence does not exist in the Forex world. They are Wrong.

In fact, AI can learn and distinguish the difference between good entries and bad entries way better than any human.

AI Concept EA is a advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms and Machine Learning to alternately close orders between currency pairs by the method of comparison. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth Makes it so Worthy.

This EA Successfully trade all pairs depending on the risk settings for each, otherwise it is specialized and coded to trade EURUSD pair most effectively.





Account type Standard

1:500 Pair EURUSD Timeframe 5 minutes Settings Default Minimum Deposit $1,000 Broker To Use ICMarkets

Warning:

I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version, and you will never receive updates or support.



