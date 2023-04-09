AI Concept

The AI Concept EA is a 100% hands free Auto Trader that is designed to trade and maximize your financial status, it's also designed to a certain trading behavior by which profits will always be stabled throughout your trading journey. This EA use Martingale Strategy but in the very safe and effective way of multiplying Lots to your balance.

This AI Expert Advisor search for a particular price action behavior that investors haven't come across as yet, in other words this EA searches for secret details to choose when to execute a trade.

If someone told you that Artificial Intelligence does not exist in the Forex world. They are Wrong.

In fact, AI can learn and distinguish the difference between good entries and bad entries way better than any human.

AI Concept EA is a advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms and Machine Learning to alternately close orders between currency pairs by the method of comparison. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth Makes it so Worthy.

This EA Successfully trade all pairs depending on the risk settings for each, otherwise it is specialized and coded to trade EURUSD pair most effectively. 


 Account type  Standard 
 1:500
 Pair  EURUSD
 Timeframe  5 minutes 
 Settings   Default 
 Minimum Deposit  $1,000
 Broker To Use  ICMarkets


Warning:
I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version, and you will never receive updates or support.


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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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