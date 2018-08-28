OrderAssistant

5
Panel Tool – Button Click Trading (Replaces Default Trade Panel)

Features
1. Open or close Long positions with a button click.
2. Open or close Short positions with a button click.
3. Set lot sizes.
4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used).
5. Set order comments.
6. Display the Break-Even price.
7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes.
8. Display Profit or Loss in USD.
9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD.
10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together.

Reviews 1
princezahid2010
513
princezahid2010 2021.08.23 15:13 
 

Excellent Tool. Just what manual traders need. Thank you so much.

Recommended products
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilities
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
CleanView
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
CleanView — Chart Management Utility for MetaTrader 4 CleanView is a utility designed to simplify the management of chart appearance and graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It provides a compact button panel located in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing quick access to functions for visual customization, chart cleaning, and display control. Functions and Buttons Clear Chart — removes all graphical objects from the current chart except the utility buttons. Useful for quick cleanup of lin
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT4 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and fast execution control . It helps traders protect equity, manage daily drawdowns, control lot sizes, and automate key trade management functions (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). This tool is highly useful for manual traders, prop-firm challenges, and professional money managers who need precisio
FREE
Keyboard Trading
Victor Christiaanse
5 (1)
Utilities
Keyboard Trading  Open and Close orders with your keyboard. This tool allows you to open and close orders with your keyboard. As opening and closing orders with your keyboard is faster than with your mouse, this tool is very useful for Scalpers. How does it work? If you press the key "b", it will open a buy order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "s", it will open a sell order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "c
FREE
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Utilities
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
Trading Panel Smart Stop Management
Mathieu Gerard Burbau
Utilities
Trading Panel - Smart Stop Management A free professional trading panel for MT4, built to make manual execution faster, cleaner, and smarter. Trading Panel - Smart Stop Management helps you place Market, Limit, and Stop orders directly from the chart, manage position size, calculate TP/SL from volatility, and protect your execution from temporary spread widening during news, rollovers, or thin market conditions. The panel uses local smart stop logic based on the middle price, helping reduce
FREE
Eraser Express
Adrian Armenta
5 (1)
Utilities
Delete big amounts of orders, in just a few clicks. Drag the script to any chart to delete open and pending orders, you can delete all the orders from the account or delete a specific order groups, identifying them by magic number. You can modify the parameter MAGICN on the followay way: - Introduce the magic number that was used to place the orders you want to delete, the script will delete all pending and open orders that were placed with that magic number. - Also, introduce 0 (cero) to delete
FREE
DrawStopLossOnChartScript
Lee Jingquan
Utilities
The DrawStopLevel  script is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This script allows traders to quickly and easily draw a stop-loss horizontal line on their trading chart. This script is used in conjunction with the Trade Entry Journal Utility ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ . This script can also be easily integrated into any MT4 trading strategy, allowing for quick visual representation of stop-loss levels.
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
Buttons Assistant
Giacomo Barone
Utilities
4 buttons for managing your trades. Close All : will close all open positions on the current chart Delete All : will delete any pending orders on the current chart SL + 1 : will move the stop loss 1 pip closer to the breakeven point on all open trades on the current chart Delete SL : will remove the stop loss for all open positions on the current chart Useful for everyone who opens multiple positions on the same asset, where fast execution is essential.
FREE
PanelManual
Vasiliy Kolesov
Utilities
The panel for the MT4 terminal is designed to help the trader quickly set pending orders for a breakout of the previous bar. The utility calculates the order lot itself at the specified stop loss price and maximum loss percentage. The panel also has a button for converting to breakeven. When you click, the stop loss of an open position is converted to the order opening price.
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
EasyReverse MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Utility for order reversal. Closes orders on the chart on which it is launched and opens orders with the opposite direction instead of them. Has a simple and intuitive graphical interface. It is also possible to automatically reverse newly opened orders. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74770 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
NT Risk Ratio Tool MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
With this product, you no longer need to calculate trade volumes in a third-party calculator and manually transfer the figures to the chart. The utility calculates trades directly on the chart. This panel is used to mark and enter trades. Drag entry, StopLoss, and TakeProfit lines to the position where you see the trade, and the panel will immediately display the volume, risk in cash and as a percentage of balance, expected profit, and the RR ratio. Click the entry button, and the utility will
FREE
One Click Close All Script
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Close All is a script that when thrown on any chart will automatically close all orders regardless of the asset or what type of orders they are, it will close everything much faster than a human could. You will find paid versions of the same style of this script, but read carefully and you will see that it performs the same function ... here you have it for free, enjoy it.
FREE
Open the chart
Jie Yi Weng
Utilities
You can check out comment #1 how does it work This is a very useful tool, enter the currency charts you need to open, use the symbol "/" to distinguish them, and select the periodicity /TF of the chart, press the button and they will open the charts for you in batches without you having to manually open them each! Because some EA use multiple currency pairs strategy, but do not support one chart to support all currency pairs, so I developed this tool, hope you like it, if you are satisfied with
FREE
One Click Trader Demo
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you
FREE
Close Delete Orders Script
Chantal Sala
Utilities
This script permits to delete the pending orders or close the market positions on platform. Very simple to use. Upload the script on the chart and the script will done the work for you following the input values. An utility to manage very quickly your trading. Input Values TypeOrders Only BUY (delete or close only BUY) Only SELL (delete or close only SELL) BUY and SELL (delete or close ALL) Type Positions (close only market orders) Only STOP (delete STOP pending orders) Only LIMIT (delete LIMIT
FREE
UltraFast Trade Manager
Anh Tho Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilities
UltraFast Trade Manager V2.60 - The Ultimate "True Break-Even" Utility The UltraFast Trade Manager is not an auto-trading robot that opens trades. It is a professional Trade Manager . Whether you use a Grid/Martingale EA, or trade manually, this tool manages your open trades, calculates your real profits, hides your targets from the broker, and closes your trades with one click. Version 2.60 is completely dummy-proof. It calculates everything for you, so you never have to guess your profit again
FREE
Smarty Semi Automated EA
Hatem Abou Ouf
Utilities
Who needs this tool? 1-If you are a Martingale Trader, You need to look at this tool 2-If you are a Trend price channel Trader, you need to look at this tool Smarty Semi Automated EA This tool is a great help for scalpers who use grid or martingale. It is a next-generation smart trading tool. You adjust its trading parameter then you push a button to do all trading for you.  However, it is a semi-automated EA so It does not start orders by its own.  How it is working? The tool was designed to
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. Our best seller for MT4 — Gold Viper Breakout (XAUUSD, MT4 version): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182520 Want it traded autom
FREE
StarBot Demo
Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilities
The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04. The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.9 (20)
Utilities
The utility allows you to manually test your strategies in the strategy tester. One-click trading on the visualization chart. The latest version of the utility offers advanced features for traders to manually test their trading strategies. With the strategy tester, you can now evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategies in a simulated environment. This functionality allows you to analyze the performance of your trading techniques and refine them to improve your trading skills. Moreover
FREE
CloseDeleteEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders. It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss. You can to get source code from here . Parameters CloseAllBuy - close buy positions. CloseAllSell - close sell positions. CloseMarketOrders - close market orders. DeletePendingOrders - delete pending orders. CloseOnlyProfit - close only profitable orders. CloseOnlyLoss - close only loss-making orders. ClearChart - clear the
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.29 (31)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with
FREE
Kiwi Grid Trade Manager MT4
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Utilities
Kiwi Grid Trade Manager MT4 — Manual Grid & Smart Basket Management Utility Kiwi Grid Trade Manager MT4 is a free MetaTrader 4 utility designed to help traders manage manual positions using an automated grid and basket-management system. The concept is simple: You choose the first trade. Kiwi manages the grid. Open a manual BUY or SELL position on the chart and the utility can monitor that position, add additional grid orders according to your selected settings, calculate the combined basket bre
FREE
Local Server GMT Clock
Michal Herda
Utilities
Simply clock. Local time as default. There are possible to Select: Local Time /Server Time /GMT Time as input. Please take into account that the local time is the most accurate. However ,this clock always uses local time seconds, even If GMT / Server Time Is selected.  I solved it this way to get more accuracy. Delays can occur when changing minutes or hours, if local time is not selected.
FREE
R R Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
R R Trade Assistant   is a utility Expert Advisor for   MetaTrader 4  built  to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a   graphical risk-reward interface   with   manual trade execution , allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define  Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels , calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. If you like the EA, feel free to lea
FREE
Pro Close Panel
Fatemeh Ameri
3.75 (4)
Utilities
This is a very simple yet useful tool to close positions with different conditions and methods. You can use panel buttons to close positions or set multiple rules to close all positions. Panel has two main tab, Active Order and Pending Orders: Active Tab: You can set profit or loss target to close all positions. You can set equity target to close all positions, You can set a special time to close all positions. Moreover, by panel buttons you can close only buy/sell positions or only negative/pos
FREE
Live Risk Dashboard MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Utilities
Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
More from author
ZoneRecoveryHW
Hao-Wei Lee
5 (3)
Experts
This is a high-risk strategy; it is recommended to set appropriate parameters. 1. Pending Opposite Stop Order – Used for breakout trading. 2. Multiplier – Determines the lot size of the opposite order. 3. Recovery Point – the distances of Pending Opposite Stop Order. For example, setting 200 for EUR/USD is reasonable. 4. Built-in Strategies – AutoSpike or AutoVolatility  or Manually click-to-trade with your own strategy. 5. SL USD and TP USD – Money-based stop-loss or take-profit to close all
FREE
ProbabilityLimitStop
Hao-Wei Lee
Indicators
Powerful Price Discovery Features 1. Displays Key Price Levels and Probability. 2. Key Price Levels: Calculated as (Buy + Sell) × (Limit + Stop) = 4 Lines, shown when Probability > 55%. 3. Time Frame Dependency: Each Time-frame has different OHLC prices, affecting Probability calculations. 4. Breakout Condition: If the price breaks the historical Highest or Lowest, Probability may reach 99%. 5. Parameter: PatrolPoints = 8 : The indicator recalculates only when the price moves over PatrolPoint
FREE
OrderAssistant MT5
Hao-Wei Lee
2 (1)
Utilities
Panel Tool – Button Click Trading (Replaces Default Trade Panel) Features 1. Open or close Long positions with a button click. 2. Open or close Short positions with a button click. 3. Set lot sizes. 4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used). 5. Set order comments. 6. Display the Break-Even price . 7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes. 8. Display Profit or Loss in USD. 9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD. 10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together .
FREE
MultiCurrencyLite
Hao-Wei Lee
Utilities
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
MultiCurrencyLite MT5
Hao-Wei Lee
Utilities
Broker & Account Info / Network Connection / Historical Order Benchmarks / Market Watch Symbols / Current Order Status Features: 1. Symbol’s Trading Privileges – Ensure the symbol is tradable. 2. Order Execution Mode – Check the broker’s execution type. 3. Trade Session Hours – Verify the trading hours. 4. Min/Max Lot Sizes – Check the allowed lot range. 5. Max Pending Orders – Confirm the maximum number of pending orders allowed. 6. Freeze Point & Pending Order Distance – Minimum distance re
FREE
Filter:
princezahid2010
513
princezahid2010 2021.08.23 15:13 
 

Excellent Tool. Just what manual traders need. Thank you so much.

Reply to review