Buttons Assistant

4 buttons for managing your trades.


Close All: will close all open positions on the current chart

Delete All: will delete any pending orders on the current chart

SL + 1: will move the stop loss 1 pip closer to the breakeven point on all open trades on the current chart

Delete SL: will remove the stop loss for all open positions on the current chart


Useful for everyone who opens multiple positions on the same asset, where fast execution is essential.

Recommended products
Keyboard Trading
Victor Christiaanse
5 (1)
Utilities
Keyboard Trading  Open and Close orders with your keyboard. This tool allows you to open and close orders with your keyboard. As opening and closing orders with your keyboard is faster than with your mouse, this tool is very useful for Scalpers. How does it work? If you press the key "b", it will open a buy order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "s", it will open a sell order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "c
FREE
CleanView
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
CleanView — Chart Management Utility for MetaTrader 4 CleanView is a utility designed to simplify the management of chart appearance and graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It provides a compact button panel located in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing quick access to functions for visual customization, chart cleaning, and display control. Functions and Buttons Clear Chart — removes all graphical objects from the current chart except the utility buttons. Useful for quick cleanup of lin
FREE
DrawStopLossOnChartScript
Lee Jingquan
Utilities
The DrawStopLevel  script is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This script allows traders to quickly and easily draw a stop-loss horizontal line on their trading chart. This script is used in conjunction with the Trade Entry Journal Utility ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ . This script can also be easily integrated into any MT4 trading strategy, allowing for quick visual representation of stop-loss levels.
FREE
VirtualProfitLossTrailEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.75 (4)
Utilities
This Utility is a tool to manage level of profits or losses for each order without using stop loss or take profit. The Utility applies virtual levels to close orders in profit or loss. You can use the robot to manage manually opened orders or manage orders opened by another EA. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters OrdersManage - orders to manage (all orders of all symbols or orders on the current chart). Stop Loss Pips - virtual stop loss level. Take Profit Pips - virtual take
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilities
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
Live Risk Dashboard MT4
Sindhu Bairavim
Utilities
Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions. Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact
FREE
VTrailing
Diego Bonifacio
Utilities
V-Trailing è uno strumento avanzato progettato per supportare il nostro trading manuale, con funzionalità dedicate alla gestione di take profit, stop loss e trailing stop. Questa utility, oltre a semplificare l’inserimento dei dati su MT4, consente di configurare parametri di trailing stop non disponibili di default sulla piattaforma. La caratteristica principale di V-Trailing è la possibilità di impostare un punto di partenza personalizzato per il trailing stop, diverso dalla linea di prezzo co
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT4 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and fast execution control . It helps traders protect equity, manage daily drawdowns, control lot sizes, and automate key trade management functions (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). This tool is highly useful for manual traders, prop-firm challenges, and professional money managers who need precisio
FREE
Trading Panel Smart Stop Management
Mathieu Gerard Burbau
Utilities
Trading Panel - Smart Stop Management A free professional trading panel for MT4, built to make manual execution faster, cleaner, and smarter. Trading Panel - Smart Stop Management helps you place Market, Limit, and Stop orders directly from the chart, manage position size, calculate TP/SL from volatility, and protect your execution from temporary spread widening during news, rollovers, or thin market conditions. The panel uses local smart stop logic based on the middle price, helping reduce
FREE
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Utilities
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
PanelManual
Vasiliy Kolesov
Utilities
The panel for the MT4 terminal is designed to help the trader quickly set pending orders for a breakout of the previous bar. The utility calculates the order lot itself at the specified stop loss price and maximum loss percentage. The panel also has a button for converting to breakeven. When you click, the stop loss of an open position is converted to the order opening price.
FREE
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Utilities
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
One Click Trader Demo
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilities
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Chart Background Image Setter
Ruey Yean Lee
Utilities
Key Features: Custom Image:   The script allows you to set any image of your choice as the chart background. The image file should be in the   .bmp   format and located in the MQL4/Images folder of your MetaTrader 4 data folder. Automatic Replacement:   If an image is already set as the chart background, the script will automatically replace it with the new image. How It Works: The script operates in the following manner: Initialization:   Upon execution, the script checks if an object named “ i
FREE
Eraser Express
Adrian Armenta
5 (1)
Utilities
Delete big amounts of orders, in just a few clicks. Drag the script to any chart to delete open and pending orders, you can delete all the orders from the account or delete a specific order groups, identifying them by magic number. You can modify the parameter MAGICN on the followay way: - Introduce the magic number that was used to place the orders you want to delete, the script will delete all pending and open orders that were placed with that magic number. - Also, introduce 0 (cero) to delete
FREE
Open the chart
Jie Yi Weng
Utilities
You can check out comment #1 how does it work This is a very useful tool, enter the currency charts you need to open, use the symbol "/" to distinguish them, and select the periodicity /TF of the chart, press the button and they will open the charts for you in batches without you having to manually open them each! Because some EA use multiple currency pairs strategy, but do not support one chart to support all currency pairs, so I developed this tool, hope you like it, if you are satisfied with
FREE
StarBot Demo
Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilities
The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04. The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilities
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
Kalifx Equity Guard EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
Kalifx Equity Guard — Account Protection Utility (MT4) Kalifx Equity Guard is a MetaTrader 4 risk-management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses and uncontrolled drawdowns. It continuously monitors account equity, floating losses, and daily performance, automatically taking protective action when predefined risk limits are reached. The utility operates independently of trade-entry logic and is fully compatible with both manual trading and automated Expert Advisors.
FREE
CloseDeleteEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders. It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss. You can to get source code from here . Parameters CloseAllBuy - close buy positions. CloseAllSell - close sell positions. CloseMarketOrders - close market orders. DeletePendingOrders - delete pending orders. CloseOnlyProfit - close only profitable orders. CloseOnlyLoss - close only loss-making orders. ClearChart - clear the
FREE
R R Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
R R Trade Assistant   is a utility Expert Advisor for   MetaTrader 4  built  to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a   graphical risk-reward interface   with   manual trade execution , allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define  Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels , calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. If you like the EA, feel free to lea
FREE
OrderAssistant
Hao-Wei Lee
5 (1)
Utilities
Panel Tool – Button Click Trading (Replaces Default Trade Panel) Features 1. Open or close Long positions with a button click. 2. Open or close Short positions with a button click. 3. Set lot sizes. 4. Set Stop-Loss (SL) or Take-Profit (TP) points (0 = not used). 5. Set order comments. 6. Display the Break-Even price . 7. Show total Long and Short lot sizes. 8. Display Profit or Loss in USD. 9. Show daily Profit or Loss in USD. 10. Set ID = 0 to manage manual orders together .
FREE
TCA Panel
Seng Yang
Utilities
Note: This is EA only panel for manage Orders ------------------------- EA  input inclde - EA_Comment   ------------------------ The panel include  - Lot size input for BUY and SELL button - Close ALL SELL orders (same symbol) - Close ALL BUY orders (same symbol) - Close ALL orders (same symbol) ------------------------- You can use on any pair and any time frame  Thanks
FREE
One Click Trade Assistant
Mihails Babuskins
Utilities
See my other products here. One Click Order This product helps you to send your order as quickly and easily as possible. Send your order as fast as possible: Just set your position parameter values(Price, TP, SL, Ex Date) with just a few simple mouse drags. On the other hand, the calculation of the losses and profits value before ordering is always a big challenge for traders; This expert is very useful in taking a position and calculating the amount of the stop loss/the take profit(in the curr
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
One Click Close All Script
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Close All is a script that when thrown on any chart will automatically close all orders regardless of the asset or what type of orders they are, it will close everything much faster than a human could. You will find paid versions of the same style of this script, but read carefully and you will see that it performs the same function ... here you have it for free, enjoy it.
FREE
Objects Show
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilities
This is a script that is made to work in conjunction with the Objects Hide script Re-draw again the objects removed in the chart by the Objects Hide script Just drag and drop over the desired chart when you want to recall the objects deleted by Objects Hide Using this scripts system you can have the option to hide (remove) all graphical objects in the chart and recover them again later. Objects Hide is purchasable here in mql5.com find out more about this on this link. Please watch the demo tuto
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
More from author
Trend Detector Trade The Price
Giacomo Barone
Indicators
Backtest with good trend detection results from January 2023 EURUSD Time frame: m15, m30, H1 AUDUSD Time frame: m15, m30 NASDAQ Time frame: m15 S&P 500 Time frame: m15, m30 XAUUSD Time frame: m30 BTCUSD Time frame: H4 These are just some of the assets tested (Please note that past results are no guarantee of future results). Note that this is not a complete strategy, you can use this indicator as an entry trigger after your analysis by setting stop loss and take profit values ​​that you deem
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Hedging or Arbitrage Receiver
Giacomo Barone
Utilities
For use, it is necessary to have both the Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter and the Hedging or Arbitrage Receiver , and they must run on the same PC or VPS. Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter It must be installed on the account where the trades will be opened first (preferably the PROP account). In the INPUT section, choose the monetary SL and TP you want on the Transmitter account (PROP) and the monetary SL and TP you want on the Receiver account (Real Account). PollIntervalMs indicates how many
Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter
Giacomo Barone
Utilities
For use, it is necessary to have both the Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter and the Hedging or Arbitrage Receiver, and they must run on the same PC or VPS. Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter It must be installed on the account where the trades will be opened first (preferably the PROP account). In the INPUT section, choose the monetary SL and TP you want on the Transmitter account (PROP) and the monetary SL and TP you want on the Receiver account (Real Account). PollIntervalMs indicates how many
Filter:
xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2026.01.05 16:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review