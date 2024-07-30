DrawStopLossOnChartScript

  • Utilities
  • Lee Jingquan
    Lee Jingquan

    Lee Jingquan

    5 (1)
    Are you looking for a reliable and experienced MQL5 Expert Advisor developer? Look no further! My name is Kevin, and I am a freelance MQL5 developer with over 3 years of experience in developing high-quality and efficient Expert Advisors for the MetaTrader 5 platform. I am also a Software Developer
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0

The DrawStopLevel script is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This script allows traders to quickly and easily draw a stop-loss horizontal line on their trading chart. This script is used in conjunction with the Trade Entry Journal Utility (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/. This script can also be easily integrated into any MT4 trading strategy, allowing for quick visual representation of stop-loss levels.


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Trade Entry Journal
Lee Jingquan
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Trade Entry Journal is your ultimate solution for streamlining trade entries and journaling. Designed specifically for forex traders, this powerful tool automates the tedious tasks of calculating lot sizes, placing trades, and documenting your trading activities. Say goodbye to manual entries and focus on making smarter trading decisions. Key Advantages: Automated Lot Size Calculation : Calculate the perfect lot size based on your stop loss level and risk amount. The lot size will be adjusted t
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Trade Close Master
Lee Jingquan
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Overview: Trade Close Master is a powerful yet straightforward tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that allows traders to efficiently close all open trades with a single command. This script simplifies the management of multiple trades by automating the closure process, ensuring a seamless trading experience. It is ideal for traders who need to quickly exit positions across various currency pairs and symbols, especially during fast-moving market conditions. Advantages and Features: Ease of Use: With
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Box Breakout Alert
Lee Jingquan
Utilities
Discover the power of precise trading with the Box Breakout Alert EA for MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor is designed to help you identify and act on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a profitable trade. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Box Breakout Alert EA is your key to smarter, more efficient trading. Key Features and Advantages: Real-Time Alerts : Get instant notifications on your MT4 app when the price breaks out of the defined support and resistance l
Box Trade Master
Lee Jingquan
Utilities
Overview Box Trade Master is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate breakout trading strategies in the Forex market. This EA allows traders to maximise profits by effectively managing trades based on breakout patterns, freeing you from constant monitoring of the charts. Advantages Automated Breakout Trading : Automates the process of identifying and trading breakouts, reducing the need for manual chart monitoring. Customisable Settings : Easily adjust risk levels, trade directions
Grid Master Bot
Lee Jingquan
Utilities
GridMaster Bot is an automated trading tool designed to help you profit regardless of market direction. With its grid trading strategy, this Expert Advisor (EA) automatically opens and manages trades based on price movements, allowing you to benefit from market fluctuations. Key Advantages: No Need to Predict Market Direction: GridMaster Bot allows you to profit whether the market moves up, down, or sideways. Fully Automated Trading: Set your parameters and let the bot do the work for you, handl
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