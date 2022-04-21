PBE and Flash

This is an expert advisor that works more like an indicator.





Its functions are the following:

- Print the balance and equity in Arial font size 40 (cannot be changed)

- Change chart background and candle colors depending on the close of the previous candle and the current price level.





Now... what is this for or what can I use it for? Good.

Personally I use it to put it as the main chart while in other charts I leave other expert advisors working, what I care to see is the balance and equity... and the "flash" or rather the change of color in the background and in the candles They are to notify me in a simpler way that the internet connection has not been cut or the autotrading button has been disabled.



