PBE and Flash
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
This is an expert advisor that works more like an indicator.
Its functions are the following:
- Print the balance and equity in Arial font size 40 (cannot be changed)
- Change chart background and candle colors depending on the close of the previous candle and the current price level.
Now... what is this for or what can I use it for? Good.
Personally I use it to put it as the main chart while in other charts I leave other expert advisors working, what I care to see is the balance and equity... and the "flash" or rather the change of color in the background and in the candles They are to notify me in a simpler way that the internet connection has not been cut or the autotrading button has been disabled.
You can find more of my products at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller