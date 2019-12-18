VisualTicksEA

VisualTicks_EA is an Expert Advisor dedicated to the VisualTicks chart.

Works ONLY on the VisualTicks chart.

Is a tool that lets you open and close transactions directly on the VisualTicks chart.

There is only one parameter in EA settings:

magic - next EA number. If you use more than one VisualTicks_EA on MT4, you must enter a different magic number.



After starting VisualTicks_EA, the following buttons will appear on the chart:

Open BUY - opens one BUY transaction of a specified lot size.

Close BUY - closes all BUY transactions open on the chart.

Open SELL - opens one SELL transaction of a specified lot size.

Close SELL - closes all SELL transactions open on the chart.

Lot - window in which we enter the size lot.



Note: in the MT4 Terminal window you can also close transactions opened via VisualTicks_EA.



Note : Add EA to the chart when VisualTicks is already open. Not earlier.

Turn off EA first and then VisualTics. In that order.



Remember to always enter a different magic number when you turn on more than one EA at a time !!!





