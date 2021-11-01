Active Pivots - Configuration Settings

Introduction

All the configurable options for our Active Pivots Indicator are given below, with a description of how they can be used to make the Indicator work your way.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67844

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67850





Updated 4th November 2021 - New Feature! - Added a customisable button on screen that allows you to toggle the display of the pivot and support/resistance lines on and off. Saves you having to keep adding and removing the indicator when you want a bare chart.





Settings

CalculationMode

Choose the type of Pivot calculation you wish to use. The default is Standard which is the most commonly used, and as such, provides the highest probability of being tradable.

Standard

Camarilla

DeMark

Woodie

Fibonacci

ShowFourHour

When true, the H4 pivot level will be drawn.

ShowDaily

When true, the D1 pivot level will be drawn.



ShowWeekly

When true, the W1 pivot level will be drawn.



ShowMonthly

When true, the MN1 pivot level will be drawn.



ShowQuarterly

When true, the quarterly pivot levels will be drawn.



ShowS1R1

When true, the S1 and R1 support and resistance levels will be displayed.

ShowS2R2

When true, the S2 and R2 support and resistance levels will be displayed.



ShowS3R3

When true, the S3 and R3 support and resistance levels will be displayed.



ShowS4R4

When true, the S4 and R4 support and resistance levels will be displayed.



ShowPredictive

When true, the predicted levels for the next time period will be shown. The predicted value will change over time as the current period price varies, so the predicted level only really comes into play when the current period is nearly over.

ShowPivotDescriptions

When true, a label is placed adjacent to the pivot levels describing them. Useful when you have a lot of lines on your chart! Also very useful if you are taking screenshots.

ShowSRDescriptions

When true, a label is placed adjacent to the support and resistance levels, making analysis easier.

ShowPredictedDescriptions

When true, the predictive levels are annotated.

IncludePriceInDescription

When true, the configured labels for levels in ShowPivotDescriptions, ShowSRDescriptions and ShowPredictedDescriptions include the price value in the description.

DescriptionFontSize

The size of font to use for the descriptions.

DrawInBackground

When true, the lines and labels are moved to the background, allowing other drawing objects and the chart itself to take prominence. Used in conjunction with the Chart setting "Chart on Foreground", this gives greater control over the visibility of drawing objects.

MissedPivotLineStyle

The style of line to use when a Pivot, Support or Resistance line has not yet been hit.

TouchedPivotLineStyle

The style of line to use when a Pivot, Support or Resistance line has been hit.

FourHourColour

The colour to use for H4 Pivot, Support or Resistance lines.

FourHourLineWidth

The width of line to use for SOLID lines. This value is ignored when the Line Style is set to any other type.

DailyColour

The colour to use for D1 Pivot, Support or Resistance lines.

DailyLineWidth

The width of line to use for SOLID lines. This value is ignored when the Line Style is set to any other type.

WeeklyColour

The colour to use for W1 Pivot, Support or Resistance lines.

WeeklyLineWidth

The width of line to use for SOLID lines. This value is ignored when the Line Style is set to any other type.

MonthlyColour

The colour to use for MN1 Pivot, Support or Resistance lines.

MonthlyLineWidth

The width of line to use for SOLID lines. This value is ignored when the Line Style is set to any other type.

QuarterlyColour

The colour to use for the Quarterly Pivot, Support or Resistance lines.

Quarterly LineWidth

The width of line to use for SOLID lines. This value is ignored when the Line Style is set to any other type.

TintPercentageForSRLines

Support and Resistance lines are drawn using a reduced colour based on the main colour for the time period. This value can be set between 0 and 1 to determine the percentage of tint to apply. The default value 0.8, means use 80% of the main colour value.





ShowToolbox

When true, the button to toggle the display of the pivot line is visible on screen.

ToolboxAnchorPoint

Choose where on screen to display the button from 9 different options. Default is the bottom left corner of the chart.

ToolboxXOffset

You can offset the button by a number of pixels if you have other tools that use a similar location. Default 5 pixels from left or right depending on ToolboxAnchorPoint setting.

ToolboxYOffset

You can offset the button by a number of pixels if you have other tools that use a similar location. Default 5 pixels from top or bottom depending on

setting.









If you find this indicator useful, you might find the following of interest







ATR Extremes

- ATR but with levels to show extreme moves and potential waning points.

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68451

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68452





Round Price Levels

- So many traders use round price levels as targets, it makes it easy to get a good entry!

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66553

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68182





Multi Chart Crosshairs

- One of our most popular tools. Track price across multiple charts, switch symbols for all open charts of the same symbol.

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65531

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68801



