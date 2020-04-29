Top Hat

3

Top Hat is a fully automated expert advisor for the mt4 platform. It can be used as a scalper or to follow trend, for short term high risk/high reward trading, or for lower risk/longer term trading. Top Hat is equipped with a builtin, adaptive, dual volatility filter, a daily trend filter, and an rsi filter. It also allows custom time frames for all entry filters, and for tp/sl levels, use on ANY CHART TimeFrame!. This allows the ea to adapt its own parameters better to current market conditions without user intervention.Top Hat has several money management features, 2 types of auto lot scaling, number of consecutive win trades and by equity, and others!

SUGGESTED CONDITIONS:

ECN account with lowest spreads and commissions possible

Hedging Account Leverage 500:1

VPS is suggested

Minimum Deposit of $1000 suggested(can run with lower)

Use on multiple currencies (ex: Majors, low spread/risk currency crosses)


INPUT PARAMETERS (parameters IN_ALL_CAPITALS are suggested to optimize first):

MaxLotSize: Maximum Lotsize to trade, can be separate from broker's max lot size.

MaxSpread: In points, will not trade if spread is higher than this. Highly suggested to set this to your broker's advertised average spread.

MaxSlippage: Set maximum slippage amount 

MagicNumber: Differentiates trades from other EA's across the account. Make sure it is unique!

AutoLot: Automatically scale lot size according to account size.

AUTOLOT_TRADES: Number of consecutive win trades to scale. Scaling calculation is current lotsize + initiallot*consecutive wins up to variable value. 0 turns scaling off.

AutoLotMargin: Amount for AutoLot calculation.

InitialLot: Lot size per amount of AutoLotMargin. Example: InitialLot = 0.01, AutoLotMargin is $500, and account equity is $1500, unscaled trade size = 0.03 lot.


MaxOpenTrades: Total number of simultaneously open trades.

RESTART_BY_EQUITY%: Resets the method for calculating how many trades to scale by consecutive wins. Helps control risk.

EQUITY_DRAWDOWN%: A SOFT equity stoploss. Percent of account equity at the time a trade is placed to allow for drawdown before closing trades. Trading will continue on next signal. Mainly used to manage risk of scaled lot trades, or as virtual SL. Also restarts consecutive win scaling.

Hard_Equity_Sl%: Stops trading after this amount of absolute drawdown.

Profit_Target%: Stops trading after this percentage of profit is reached.

TradeDirection: Trade with or against trend or both.

SLTimeframe: ATR Time Frame to set Stop Loss level.

TP_TIMEFRAME: ATR Time Frame to set Take Profit level.

MinTpPoints: Minimum points for take profit, will be default if TP_TIMEFRAME points is less than the entered value. To use FIXED TP set TP_TIMEFRAME to 1 minute.

TS_Mode: Sets the Trailing Stop mode.

TSPoints: Points after which to engage BE Trail Stop on all trades. 0 = disabled

TrailStop_TF: Time Frame for TS_Mode 'Auto'.

TREND_TIMEFRAME: Sets Timeframe for main trend indicator.

ATR_CALCULATION: Which calculation to use for setting ATR entry thresh hold.

ATR_MA_PERIOD: Period for ATR Moving Average calculation.

ATRTimeFrame1: Time Frame for 1st ATR indicator.

ATRperiod1: Period for 1st ATR Indicator.

ATRTimeFrame2: Time Frame for 2nd ATR indicator.

ATRperiod2: Period for 2nd ATR Indicator.

ENTRY_TIMEFRAME: Timeframe on which entry is decided, entry frequency.

RSI_ENTRY: Whether to use RSI filter for entry

RSI_MA_PERIOD: Period for RSI filter.

RSIPeriod: Period for RSI entry indicator.

RSIPrice: RSI Applied Price.


NOTES:

Parameters IN CAPITALS are suggested to optimize first.


If you have any questions or concerns with the EA's operation or on how to install or optimize please feel free to PM me. I am not always at this but will do my absolute best to respond to your concerns as quickly as possible. Feedback and suggestions for improvement are always welcome, happy trading!

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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EA Stepper
Joseph B Antonacci
3.33 (3)
Experts
Ea Stepper is a fully automated expert advisor for the mt4 platform,which can be used for short/medium/and long term strategies. The strategy is to find periods of very low volatility to place entries in the direction of daily trend. If trend direction changes and an open trade is in loss, a scaled lot trade will be opened in the opposite direction. It includes money management features such as an auto lot feature and stop loss by equity percentage to control risk. SUGGESTED CONDITIONS: ECN ac
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.18 20:19 
 

Good job

Joseph B Antonacci
2659
Reply from developer Joseph B Antonacci 2021.02.26 11:52
Thanks Miguel. I appreciate the positive feedback :)
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