Volatility Vanguard

Vanguard's Volatility indicator is based on the analysis of long and short price volatility. It helps to determine market entry points by displaying favorable entry points with arrows. This indicator can be used as a filter in trading or as a tool to show the exact direction of the trend. It is suitable for both scalping on small time intervals and long-term trading. It is important to remember that successful trading requires a comprehensive approach, and additional information is needed to enter the market.





If you don't yet have your own trading strategy, the VolatilityVanguard indicator can become your reliable assistant. It tracks the market trend, ignoring spikes in volatility and noise around the average price.