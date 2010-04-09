Traders Inside Trend Indicator

Displays trends in current chart.

You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want.

Key features:

  • displays trend line by finding highs and lows
  • counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short)
  • allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart

Settings:

  • Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1"
  • Calculated Bars: number of bars trend is calculated
  • Timeframe for calculating trend: current, if you want to show trend for current selected timeframe
  • Vertical Line Start Trading Day: displays a vertical line, no functionality
  • Vertical Line End Trading Day: displays a vertical line, no functionality
  • Trading Time Separator Line Color: vertical line color
  • Trading Time Separator Line Width: vertical line width
  • Trading Time Separator Line Style: vertical line style
  • Trend Line Color: trend line color
  • Trend Line Width: trend line width
  • Trend Line Style: trend line style
  • Warning If Distance Is Greater Than: repaints trend line in different color, if distance is greater than value
  • Warning Line Color: warning line color
  • Trend In Background: displays trend line in background behind candles
  • Show Last Highs/Lows: displays vertical lines for last highs/lows
  • Spread Line Color: displays spread
  • Spread Line Width: spread line width
  • Spread Line Style: spread line style
  • Show Trend Description: shows number highs/lows
  • Color DataPoints Long: color number highs long
  • Font Size DataPoints Long: font size highs
  • Color DataPoints Short: color number lows
  • Font Size DataPoints Short: font size lows






















































































































































































































































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