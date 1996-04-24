Trend Analyzers
- Indicators
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Nadiya MiroshHubbleDSK@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SmartTrend Analyzer is a reliable non-repainting indicator that will interest any trader.
SmartTrend Analyzer is a tool that analyzes all five aspects (opening price, high, low, closing price, and volume) based on mathematical calculations. With the algorithm of the forex indicator SmartTrend Analyzer, you can quickly determine which trend is developing in the market at the moment. The SmartTrend Analyzer technical indicator is presented on the chart as a set of points for easy interpretation by the user. These points are displayed on the price chart. Moreover, anyone with programming knowledge can create their own bot based on this indicator.
Settings:
- Length - 18
- LengthBig - 277
- Delta - 0.3613