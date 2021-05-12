Golden Juice

Golden Juice is an automatic trading robot to trade   Gold(XAUUSD). It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Golden Juice has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.


Advantages

  • Can be used as Tradingmanager for manage manual orders.
  • The Latest MT4 Expert Advisor Technology.
  • Smart & Safety Strategy with Clean & Professional Coding.
  • Support Latest MetaTrader 4 platform.
  • Minimal Deposit 50 USD but for the best 100 USD with 0.01 Lots or Risk MM 1%.
  • Work with 4-digit and 5-digit quoting
  • Trade for All Pairs with all timeframes, but Recommended M5 H1 Time Frame and Recommended pairs:  Gold(XAUUSD)

Recommendations

  • Min deposit $50.
  • Recommended pairs:  Gold(XAUUSD)
  • Timeframes: M5 H1 or any Time frame
  • Spread : 5 to 15
  • Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick




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Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Hong Wu Chen
309
Hong Wu Chen 2021.06.14 18:56 
 

一直在亏损，为什么没有人回答我的问题。我用tick 测试不会下单。

adempercloud
29
adempercloud 2021.06.03 16:45 
 

Hi, I've been using it for two weeks, now and so far it hasn't opened any order. Why not open order? When installing on mt4 this message appeared. WARNING! Broker is not suitable, the stoplevel is greater than zero. How to solve this? Does the robot only work at the indicated broker?

Tran Thanh Tuyen
7310
Reply from developer Tran Thanh Tuyen 2021.06.03 16:55
Please choose broker with stop level = 0
recommend tickmill, icmarket...
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