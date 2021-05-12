Golden Juice
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Golden Juice is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD). It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Golden Juice has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Advantages
- Can be used as Tradingmanager for manage manual orders.
- The Latest MT4 Expert Advisor Technology.
- Smart & Safety Strategy with Clean & Professional Coding.
- Support Latest MetaTrader 4 platform.
- Minimal Deposit 50 USD but for the best 100 USD with 0.01 Lots or Risk MM 1%.
- Work with 4-digit and 5-digit quoting
- Trade for All Pairs with all timeframes, but Recommended M5 H1 Time Frame and Recommended pairs: Gold(XAUUSD)
Recommendations
- Min deposit $50.
- Recommended pairs: Gold(XAUUSD)
- Timeframes: M5 H1 or any Time frame
- Spread : 5 to 15
- Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick
一直在亏损，为什么没有人回答我的问题。我用tick 测试不会下单。