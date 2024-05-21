Range filter Buy and Sell 5min

This indicator converted from 5 min Buy and Sell Range Filter - guikroth version on TradingView

Popularity of the Range Filter


The Range Filter is a very popular and effective indicator in its own right, with adjustments to the few simple settings it is possible to use the Range Filter for helping filter price movement, whether helping to determine trend direction or ranges, to timing breakout or even reversal entries. Its practical versatility makes it ideal for integrating it's signals into a variety of trading strategies or even other indicators.


Note:

I created a Bot to run this indicator, you can download it from the link

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760730

Recommended products
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Fractal with levels
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicators
Indicator of fractals with adjustable indents. Designed according to an original simplified algorithm for use in EA. The main ones in the indicator are lines showing the levels of the current fractals, which allows you to read the values ​ ​ of the last fractal in one operation. It works on a closed bar, so it does not redraw and does not load the terminal with calculations. It should be understood that the indicator is late with the detection of the fractal by the number of bars on the righ
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4.2 (5)
Indicators
harmonic patterns   Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for. Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart. These patter
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicators
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicators
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
CyberZingFx Volume Plus
Afsal Meerankutty
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike. The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicators
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
More from author
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (3)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Forward Alert Msg to Telegram
Nguyen Quoc Hung
3.5 (4)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
Picidea Hunter
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
FREE
Range filter Buy and Sell 5min MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator converted from 5 min Buy and Sell Range Filter - guikroth version on TradingView Popularity of the Range Filter The Range Filter is a very popular and effective indicator in its own right, with adjustments to the few simple settings it is possible to use the Range Filter for helping filter price movement, whether helping to determine trend direction or ranges, to timing breakout or even reversal entries. Its practical versatility makes it ideal for integrating it's signals into a
Symbol changer MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
4 (1)
Utilities
- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
FREE
Paracel EA MT4
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
Paracel EA is an advanced and fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the complexities of the financial markets. Using a sophisticated strategy based on the Supertrend indicator and another built-in indicator, Paracel EA can analyze market conditions and identify trading opportunities with remarkable precision. The EA is equipped with a range of powerful features, including martingale functions, to help maximize profits and minimize risks. Whether you're a seasoned trad
FREE
Symbol changer MT4
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (3)
Utilities
- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
FREE
Sentinel Pro V
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Utilities
Sentinel Pro V is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision and mobility. By combining three layers of RSI and Stochastic analysis with custom trendline tracking, this bot ensures you stay informed of every critical market move via instant Telegram notifications. Key Specialized Features 1. Triple-Level RSI & Stochastic Alerts Unlike standard bots, Version 2 allows you to set three distinct alert zones for both RSI and Stochastic indicators. This
FREE
Squeeze Momentum LazyBear MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
This indicator converted from Squeeze Momentum Indicator [LazyBear] version on TradingView [---- Original Notes ----] This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). The Squeeze Momentum Indicator (or TTM Squeeze) is an indicator that measures volatility and momentum, based on price movement within a tight range for a period of time and then breaking out sharply to initiate large moves. The most popular versi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review