Hedging Gold EA1

very important But gold moved more than 1800 points in a week Please be careful, do not work on gold with this expert advisor Work is on weak currency pairs with strong trend and high volatility The latest version is available at this link https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2016

Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4

A hedging expert works on gold

From the expert settings, zero is added to the Take Profit

If the gold chart is, there are two or three numbers after the decimal point

It is best to watch the video explaining how it works on gold :

Otherwise, it will work as it is in the settings without a zero increase

An idea of ​​testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his / her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it / them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of ​​generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all with hope that it can help us break through the mt4 strategy tester limit and hope that it will useful for further usage.





Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Continuous_trading = true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:

it on the following currencies: Gold EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips





Max Spread = 12

Broker link from here









Time Frame:





5 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and leverage:





Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.





Deposit: 10,000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01