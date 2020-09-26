Amar Ya Alexandria EA2

Hello all The expert is working on the zig zag indicator

With Fibonacci levels

Moving average indicator

The method of opening deals depends on the numerical method of all indicators together

Entering into a position buy or sell With the cooling of the multipliers, the closing of the winning buy deals and the closing of the winning selling deals

You can try with the same settings

One of the best frames M5

With the experience, the best Fremat appears.





arameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY Max Spread =0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89



Time Frame:

M5

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01



