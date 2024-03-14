Egypt Station EA1

There is the first expert enters a sale deal
The second expert enters the purchase
Each expert works on pending deals multiples
With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit
Better to watch the video before working the experiment.
Parameters:
OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY  or open positions SELL.
Lot1: Manual Lot Size.
Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity*, the greater this percentage the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 5 or 4 Digits brokers Better not to use it .
Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 5 or 4 Digits brokers Better not to use it.
Start_Time: Start Time . EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time . EA Ending Time.
Multiplication_Mode : Control the size of complications.
Max_Lots : Control the maximum size of the lot.
Max_SPREAD : Control the size of the spread.
Step: the amount of Loss in points, if exceeded the expert will hedge an opposite position or open a new position according to signals.
MagicNumber_EA1 MagicNumber_EA2  : EA Magic Number.
Currency:
EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following currencies: EURUSD  GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips


Time Frame:

5 Minute Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01

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4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Experts
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Follow signals here The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert wor
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
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Experts
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An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
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Experts
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Golden Net EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
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Experts
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Samir Arman
Experts
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
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