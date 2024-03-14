Egypt Station EA1
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 14 March 2024
- Activations: 5
There is the first expert enters a sale deal
The second expert enters the purchase
Each expert works on pending deals multiples
With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit
Better to watch the video before working the experiment.
Parameters:
OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY or open positions SELL.
Lot1: Manual Lot Size.
Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity*, the greater this percentage the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 5 or 4 Digits brokers Better not to use it .
Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 5 or 4 Digits brokers Better not to use it.
Start_Time: Start Time . EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time . EA Ending Time.
Multiplication_Mode : Control the size of complications.
Max_Lots : Control the maximum size of the lot.
Max_SPREAD : Control the size of the spread.
Step: the amount of Loss in points, if exceeded the expert will hedge an opposite position or open a new position according to signals.
MagicNumber_EA1 MagicNumber_EA2 : EA Magic Number.
Currency:
EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips
Time Frame:
5 Minute Time frame
Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01