Egypt Station EA1

There is the first expert enters a sale deal

The second expert enters the purchase

Each expert works on pending deals multiples

With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit

Better to watch the video before working the experiment.

Parameters:

OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY or open positions SELL.

Lot1: Manual Lot Size.

Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity*, the greater this percentage the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 5 or 4 Digits brokers Better not to use it .

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 5 or 4 Digits brokers Better not to use it.

Start_Time: Start Time . EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time . EA Ending Time.

Multiplication_Mode : Control the size of complications.

Max_Lots : Control the maximum size of the lot.

Max_SPREAD : Control the size of the spread.

Step: the amount of Loss in points, if exceeded the expert will hedge an opposite position or open a new position according to signals.

MagicNumber_EA1 MagicNumber_EA2 : EA Magic Number.

Currency:

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips









Time Frame:





5 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01



