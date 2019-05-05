Hedging Forex EA4

The expert will initially open a buy order and a sell order.





When a 20 point profit is achieved, a buy order and a sell order are opened.





When a buy-back deal is cooling the deal by multiplying the combination *3





All this was explained in the video please watch

. 🏆 Recommended Broker:

For optimal performance, a low-spread account is highly recommended to execute the Smart Martingale basket efficiently. Open an Exness Zero Account:

https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7



The ATR indicator has been added When Open_ATR=true It works in Take Profit mode programmatically With the control of the value of the pointer from the period and the timing to work on the pointer from the timeframe When Open_ATR=false a manual Take Profit is placed



Parameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.

Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips









Time Frame:





5 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01