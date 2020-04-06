Renko Arman EA2

Hello all

The expert works on the Renko chart

With expert work. Work like expert image settings as shown in the image First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market

Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video

Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit : Control the target size by the number of pip not to use .

StopLoss : Stop loss control by pip number not to use.

Time_Start : Beginning of expert work on GMT timing.

Time_End : The work is finished at the same GMT time

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following curves: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency which spread less than 8pips

Time Frame:

Renko

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01



