Renko Arman EA2
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello all
The expert works on the Renko chart
Watching the video explains how Renko works
With expert work.
Work like expert image settings as shown in the image
First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market
Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video
Parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit : Control the target size by the number of pip not to use .
StopLoss : Stop loss control by pip number not to use.
Time_Start : Beginning of expert work on GMT timing.
Time_End : The work is finished at the same GMT time
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following curves: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency which spread less than 8pips
Time Frame:
Renko
Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01