Forex Safety EA2

Hello all
The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals
BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP
From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings
Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop
The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade
With the method of closing deals from Win Equity
The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold
The expert works very well in the strong direction
The expert has no big floating loss
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .
StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .
Loss_USD : Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Stop_Lock : Controlling the expert's work stoppage on the number of trades found here.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Currency:
Works on currency pairs Works on gold
Time Frame:
  M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01
