Forex Safety EA2

The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals

BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP

From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings

Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop

The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade

With the method of closing deals from Win Equity

The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold

The expert works very well in the strong direction

The expert has no big floating loss

Max Spread = 0.3

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .

StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .

Loss_USD : Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Stop_Lock : Controlling the expert's work stoppage on the number of trades found here.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Currency:

Works on currency pairs Works on gold

Time Frame:

M5

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01