My Friend EA2

Hello all

There have been updates and changes in the way open deals work
It is different from the first expert, My Friend EA
In opening deals only, and the rest of the conditions are as they were in the past:
This expert is a type of oscillator
It works on a set of indicators with the profit tracking method
With the work of cooling deals with the closure of all together
It is preferred to work on the M5 timing
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here

arameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TrailingStop: Pursuing profit.
Step: Control of the opening distance of cooling deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:

 EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY
Time Frame:
  M5 M15
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01

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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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Egypt Station EA1
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There is the first expert enters a sale deal The second expert enters the purchase Each expert works on pending deals multiples With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit Better to watch the video before working the experiment. Parameters: OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY  or open positions SELL. Lot1: Manual Lot Size. Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as p
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Hedging Forex EA4
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The expert will initially open a buy order and a sell order. When a 20 point profit is achieved, a buy order and a sell order are opened. When a buy-back deal is cooling the deal by multiplying the combination *3 All this was explained in the video please watch Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 The ATR indicator has been added When Open_ATR=true It works in Take Profit mode programmatically With the control of the value of the pointer from the period and th
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2
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How it works, how to set the settings and the timing used. Watch the video from the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrathrWJwFg The expert works like the first expert method Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2 is primarily a Scalping EA that combines data from multiple indicators such as (Stochastic, MACD, RSI and MAs) on 1 Min time frame to make a trading decision when there is decent trading opportunity. the expert itself tries to minimize your Risk exposure by using Risk Management system inheri
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
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Experts
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Dow Up Zigzag EA
Samir Arman
Experts
How to work on the ZigZag index The same default settings When the top and bottom of the index form with the top and bottom of another form The trade is entered when the Moving index is broken From the bottom up or vice versa. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if a
Renko Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the Renko chart Watching the  video explains how Renko works With expert work. Work like expert image settings as shown in the image First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of
Amar Ya Alexandria EA2
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Experts
Hello all The expert is working on the zig zag indicator With Fibonacci levels Moving average indicator The method of opening deals depends on the numerical method of all indicators together Entering into a position buy or sell  With the cooling of the multipliers, the closing of the winning buy deals and the closing of the winning selling deals You can try with the same settings One of the best frames M5 With the experience, the best Fremat appears. arameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot:
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The king Hedging Forex I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/105 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. M
Hedging Gold EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
very important But gold moved more than 1800 points in a week Please be careful, do not work on gold with this expert advisor Work is on weak currency pairs with strong trend and high volatility The latest version is available at this link https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2016 Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4  A hedging expert works on gold From the expert settings, zero is added to the Take Profit If the gold chart is, there are two
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MoSalah EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Follow signals here The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert wor
Happy New Year EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Forex Safety
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the gold chart First, work on the five-minute timer The step size is 10 pips when working on currency pairs When working on gold, the step size = 100 if there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold. How the expert works When opening the first deal The trolling stop works in pursuit of profit If the price goes down, it opens a deal every move distance Until he reaches 8 deals, he opens a deal opposite the open one, and the lot size is equal Her
Forex Safety EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade With the method of closing deals from Win Equity The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold The expert w
Silver Eagle EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Recovery Zone EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Expert works in Recovery Zone With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20 Control it according to the way you work With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here Deposit: 5000 USD lot :0.01 https://
Sama Hedging Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
Ichimoku ZigZag EA
Samir Arman
Experts
As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert co
Golden Net EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Bollinger and RSI and Moving
Samir Arman
Experts
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
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