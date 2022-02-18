Forex Safety

The expert works on the gold chart

First, work on the five-minute timer

The step size is 10 pips when working on currency pairs

When working on gold, the step size = 100 if there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold.

How the expert works

When opening the first deal

The trolling stop works in pursuit of profit

If the price goes down, it opens a deal every move distance

Until he reaches 8 deals, he opens a deal opposite the open one, and the lot size is equal

Here the expert pauses for an hour

And it works again with the same idea as the first

And when the profit in Account Equity is greater than the profit found here Win Equity

Closes all trades together

This idea makes the expert not go in one direction until he closes the entire account at a loss

Safety here stops opening deals after 8 deals

When you try a back test, the idea will appear to you.

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here

Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used. TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 . StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 . Loss_USD : Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work. Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box. Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals. Stop_Lock :Controlling the expert's work stoppage on the number of trades found here. Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on. Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Currency:

Works on currency pairs Works on gold

Time Frame:

M5

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01