Dow Up Zigzag EA

How to work on the ZigZag index

The same default settings

When the top and bottom of the index form with the top and bottom of another form

The trade is entered when the Moving index is broken

From the bottom up or vice versa.

Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips









Time Frame:





5 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01



