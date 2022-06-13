Sama Hedging Forex EA

An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all with hope that it can help us break through the mt4 strategy tester limit and hope that it will useful for further usage.

Parameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.

Max_Lots : And controlling the maximum lot size.

Loss_USD : and closing all together at a loss from Loss use of Loss usd = zero does not work

Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:

Updated on expert

Now you can work on gold with currency pairs

If there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold

An extra 0 should be added in front of the Take Profit instead of 20 being 200

If there is only one number after the decimal point of gold

Nothing is added to the Take Profit it works as it is 20 points

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here

Time Frame:

5 Minute Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Deposit : 10000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.02



