Golden Pro

Golden_Pro is a Fully Automated and Open System for Trading on Gold/XAUUSD H1 with Elements of Profit Tracking and Recovery During Drawdown.

Next Price 999 $

Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One Chart XAUUSD H1 Raw/ECN

Each Trade has a Fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking and Recovery Model. The System works on One XAUUSD H1 chart.

The System trades during the day when the Market is Strongest and Most volatile.

The Main Target of the Algorithm is to catch the strongest movements in the Gold market.

The Algorithm uses a Virtual Channel + ATR + Recovery Strategy mechanism and has completely open parameters for its own optimization.

The Market Volatility filter allows you to find the most accurate market entries.

Virtual profit tracking allows you to hide the behavior of the system from the broker.

Everything after December 2022 is a continuation of trading with the Current Default settings.

 The hours during which the EA should be traded have also been added, we recommend setting Friday to Off.

Recommendations

  • The algorithm can be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using a good RAW/ICM/ECN broker;
  • The system constantly reads all the indicators of the broker, it is better to use VPS 24/7
  • EA uses an adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts.
  • Not all brokers have such tools for trading, so it is better to check your broker in MT4 with Real Quotes or Demo


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Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
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The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
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