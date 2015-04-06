Gold Trend Following EA

Gold Trend Following Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated, fully-automated trading algorithm designed to maximize profitability in the gold market (XAUUSD). Optimized for a 1-minute timeframe, this EA is perfect for high-frequency traders and those who prefer to automate their trading activities.

This EA implements a robust trend-following strategy, combining multiple technical indicators to make informed trading decisions. It utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Bollinger Bands, as well as trading volumes to identify profitable trade entry and exit points.

Key Features:

  1. Trading Time Control: The EA allows users to define their trading session's start and end times, providing flexibility for different trading styles and strategies.

  2. Multiple Indicators: The EA uses a suite of indicators such as EMA, MACD, RSI, and Bollinger Bands to accurately determine market trends and optimal trade points.

  3. Volume Analysis: The EA considers trading volumes to validate trading signals and avoid entries during low liquidity periods.

  4. Dynamic Lot Size Calculation: The EA calculates the lot size based on the account balance dynamically. However, it also provides an option to use a fixed lot size if preferred.

  5. Unique Trend Following Approach: The EA is designed to capture significant movements in the price of gold, riding trends to their conclusion and thus maximizing profit.

  6. Intelligent Risk Management: Rather than using a traditional stop-loss, the EA closes trades dynamically when the price crosses the EMA for closing trades, reducing potential losses and maximizing gains.

Before using this EA, make sure to optimize its settings to align with your risk level and trading preferences. Remember that past performance is not indicative of future results, and as with all trading strategies, prudent risk management is critical. Always use appropriate leverage and ensure you fully understand the market conditions before trading.


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4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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