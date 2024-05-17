CyberCore EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Eduard Nagayev
    Eduard Nagayev

    Eduard Nagayev

    3 (38)
    As a programmer specializing in creating trading advisors integrated with artificial intelligence, I am at the forefront of revolutionizing the world of investing. Through my expertise in developing sophisticated algorithms and harnessing AI technology, I automate trading processes, eliminate
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 11
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques.

CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading model. Remarkably, this advisor steers clear of conventional risky methods like martingale, netting, and scalping.

CyberCore EA features:

Encoder less architecture: Uses encoder less architecture, which increases the efficiency of the model.

Automated trading: Fully automated system that frees the trader from the need for constant market monitoring.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2228933

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117376

The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous strategies. Easy to install and resistant to any brokerage conditions. It has rigid take profit and stop loss. Uses the latest trading techniques to create a comfortable trading experience. 

Info:

  • Working symbols XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Working Timeframe: M30
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must. 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.
  • Stable testing results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install.
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready

Before purchasing the CyberNetic EA, it is crucial to understand and acknowledge the associated risks. Please note that historical performance does not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses occurring with the EA.




Recommended products
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automate Your Fimathe MT4 Strategy - Trade with Efficiency and Precision Description: The Fimathe Strategy is widely recognized for its profitability but is also known for requiring long hours of market monitoring. To address this issue, we introduce Fimathe MT4, a robot that automates the execution of your strategy. How It Works: Fimathe MT4 operates in "semiautomatic" mode. You conduct your analysis, and the robot executes trades based on it. Advantages: Eliminate the need to wait for hours
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
Winex AI
Timur Khal'metov
Experts
Winex AI   is a modern trading robot created by a team of experienced specialists with many years of experience. The algorithm is based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies - the advisor uses two parallel deep neural networks - one is responsible for opening trades, and the other for calculating profitability and closing trades. The advisor trades according to the classic strategy, with only one transaction always open for each currency pair, with a lot calculated according to the
LR Hedging Multiply
Sahutchai Theppikul
Experts
Recommendation Currency pair:EURUSD GPBUSD AUDUSD AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD AUDCHF AUDJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF Timeframe: M30,H1,H4 Minimum deposit: 10,000 USDcent Account Type: Cent (lot start 0.01) Account Type Trade: Hedge,Free Swap Setting                      Hedging Setting LOT_Percent_Balance    :  Percent Balance Near_PIP        :  Near Martingale (different each Currency pair) Time_Frame        : Time Frame Hedging Martingale_Normal    : Martingale Multiply Close_All_Profit_
Quant MT4 Gold
Ng Jing Zhi
Experts
Quant King EA   — Built for Gold If you are interested in purchasing the full source code, feel free to contact me via private message. The source code is available for a one-time buyout at   10,999 USDT . Or Buy here then contact me. Trading gold was never meant to be guesswork. Quant King EA   is an intelligent trend-following grid system, purpose-built for XAUUSD. It doesn't chase noise. It doesn't trade blindly. It waits for the market to align — and when it does, it executes with precisio
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Equilibrium Synthetix v4
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Equilibrium Synthetix Equilibrium Synthetix is a high-precision algorithmic trading solution engineered for the modern Forex market. The EA integrates a sophisticated neural-based signal engine — the Hunter Algorithm — with a resilient and adaptive grid management framework. The system is specifically designed for professional traders who require granular control over: Market entry logic Volatility filtering Capital exposure Core Technical Modules 1️⃣ Adaptive Signal Core (Hunter Engine) The
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Pocioli
Mike Amega
Experts
Pocioli X  The Smart AI That Trades for You Trade Smarter. Profit Faster. Relax More. Say hello to Pocioli X, the next-generation AI trading robot designed to think, learn, and adapt just like a professional trader. Unlike traditional robots that follow fixed rules, Pocioli X evolves with the market. It studies patterns, learns from every move, and adjusts its strategy automatically to keep you ahead  whether you trade Forex, Crypto, Indices, or Commodities. Why Traders Love Pocioli
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Duna1
Victor Gauto
Experts
DUNA — Algorithmic Forex Trading Expert Advisor DUNA is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading in the Forex market. Built on a disciplined algorithmic framework, DUNA continuously analyzes market behavior and executes trades based on predefined rules without emotional or discretionary intervention. The system monitors price movements in real time and identifies moments when market conditions become favorable for a potential trade. By applying a structured decision mode
Gold Velocity Pro
ramana ajameera
Experts
Universal Scalper Pro   is a high-performance automated trading system engineered for one purpose:  May get  consistent profit generation.    [ read full : i used the inputs for more profitable mentioned as Hint [underlined]]  Unlike restrictive EAs that lock you into a single pair, this universal engine works on   ANY Symbol   (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, Indices) and   ANY Timeframe . It is designed to adapt to market volatility, securing quick profits while protecting your capital with institutio
Trailing Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Carry Hedge Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Carry Hedge Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+2, GMT+3, UTC+2, UTC3, not included Exness broker He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction. Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator. For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too. Example1 No martingale   balance
AI Holy Grail
Prawit Nimwong
Experts
***Importanr_1*** USE : All Time Frame M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN Lot size , Slippage > 1,000 for BTCUSD and Magic number can be adjusted. XAUUSD (GOLD) ,EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,BTCUSD +++Set Parameter+++ 1.Set Fixed Lot = 0.01  ( Lot size 0.0 = Martingale system ) 2.Set Slippage = 1,000-10,000 ( For XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) 3.Set Max Spread =  100-1,000 ( For XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) ***Importanr_2*** Forex Trading Warning: Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not
GoldSSS
Ilia Serov
Experts
The robot was designed to work with gold on a 15-minute timeframe. It is easily optimized to work on all spot market instruments. But since gold has a large intraday trading range, it is optimal to use a robot to work with gold. It can be optimized for any timeframe. To work with currency pairs on accounts with 5 decimal places, the trailing stop and step must be multiplied by 10. Trailing stop allows you to take almost the entire price momentum.
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Big Chief Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
B I G  C H I E F   P R E M I U M Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and alm
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Experts
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Experts
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
Trend Rider AI
Duc Viet Bui
Experts
Trend Rider AI is the name of my EA. It operates based on trends, entering trades according to a preset price range until a set profit is reached, at which point it closes all positions. Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2179495 Recommended : ・Initial Deposit: 2000$ ・Currency: USDCHF,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDCHF,.... Key Parameters for Configuration: ・StepPrice = 10; The distance between two orders is 10 pips. ・ProfitThreshold = 1; When the total profit of either Buy or Sell orders
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Smart Lot EA
Leon Andreas Gleisberg
Experts
Der Stable Profit Bot ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor (EA) für den MetaTrader 4. Er handelt Candle Flip Signale (Trendwechsel zwischen bullischen und bärischen Kerzen) und kombiniert diese mit dynamischem Money-Management . Der Bot ist für Trader entwickelt, die eine stabile, risikooptimierte Strategie suchen, ohne selbst ständig vor dem Bildschirm zu sitzen. Dank Trailing Stop , Break-Even Schutz und Verlustkontrolle arbeitet der EA zuverlässig auch in volatilen Marktphasen. Keine ko
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
FXPrimeOperator
Alain Andras Korodi
Experts
FXPRIMEOPERATOR MT4 MULTI-CURRENCY FOREX EA WITH SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT, 3 INPUTS AND SAFETY LOGIC FxPrimeOperator is a multi-currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for automated trading in the Forex market. The EA uses a multi-timeframe logic and combines short-term entry signals with higher-timeframe market context. It considers trend direction, momentum, spread conditions, volatility and market quality before opening trades. The system is focused on Forex pairs and uses only 3
Fenix cta
Jose Augusto Povoa Santana
Experts
Here’s the translation of the text into English: --- The EA "FENIX CTA" is ideal for traders seeking a highly configurable and automated scalping strategy, capable of executing fast trades with effective risk management. The EA "FENIX CTA" is recommended exclusively for trading the US30 and NAS100 indices, and comes with a ready-to-use set that has a high success rate of over 92%. This makes it an effective solution for traders looking for high accuracy in their trades in these markets. "FE
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
More from author
CyberNetic EA MT4
Eduard Nagayev
Experts
CyberNetic EA is the Newest Forex trading Expert Advisor that uses an advanced Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based strategy to predict changes in the currency markets. This EA differs from other trading robots in its ability to analyze data with high probability and speed through the use of advanced machine learning techniques.   CyberNetic EA   utilizes a codeless architecture, which increases the efficiency of the trading model. No dangerous methods of mani-management, martingale, netting an
CyberVision EA MT4
Eduard Nagayev
4 (1)
Experts
CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
CyberNetic EA
Eduard Nagayev
4.5 (4)
Experts
CyberNetic EA is the Newest Forex trading Expert Advisor that uses an advanced Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based strategy to predict changes in the currency markets. This EA differs from other trading robots in its ability to analyze data with high probability and speed through the use of advanced machine learning techniques. CyberNetic EA utilizes a codeless architecture, which increases the efficiency of the trading model. No dangerous methods of mani-management, martingale, netting and sc
CyberVision EA
Eduard Nagayev
2.88 (33)
Experts
CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
CyberCore EA
Eduard Nagayev
Experts
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review