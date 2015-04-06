Imbalance Volume Trend Bot MT4

Imbalance Volume Trend Bot


Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is an Expert Advisor based on the logic of Fair Value Gap imbalances, volume dominance and imbalance trend structure.

The bot searches for bullish and bearish imbalance formations on the chart and can automatically open trades according to the selected trading logic. It is designed for traders who want to automate imbalance-based trading instead of manually analyzing every Fair Value Gap zone.

The main idea of the EA is not only to detect a price imbalance, but also to evaluate the strength behind it. For this purpose, the bot uses volume dominance logic and shows the percentage dominance of buyers over sellers for bullish imbalances, or sellers over buyers for bearish imbalances.

This approach helps to focus not only on the visual Fair Value Gap pattern, but also on the internal volume pressure behind the movement.

How the Bot Works


The EA detects a classic three-candle Fair Value Gap pattern.

A bullish imbalance appears when a strong upward movement leaves an unfilled price area between the first and third candle.
A bearish imbalance appears when a strong downward movement leaves an unfilled price area between the first and third candle.

After an imbalance is found, the bot can work in two different trading styles.

The first style is opening a position immediately after the imbalance is formed. This approach is more aggressive and is focused on catching the continuation of the impulse movement.

The second style is opening a position on the retest of the imbalance zone. In this case, the bot waits until the price returns to the Fair Value Gap area and reaches the middle of the imbalance zone without breaking it. This approach is more conservative and is based on the idea that the market often returns to test imbalance zones before continuing the movement.

Volume Dominance


One of the key features of Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is the volume dominance calculation.

For every detected imbalance, the bot estimates the dominance of buyers or sellers during the formation of the imbalance. This value is displayed as a percentage near the imbalance zone.

For bullish imbalances, the bot shows the dominance of buying volume.
For bearish imbalances, the bot shows the dominance of selling volume.

This allows the strategy to filter weak imbalances and focus on setups where the directional pressure was stronger.

Imbalance Trend Logic


The bot also uses a special trend model based on imbalances.

Instead of relying on a classic moving average or another standard trend indicator, the EA builds the trend structure from the imbalance formations themselves. A trend change happens when an opposite imbalance breaks a specific level of the previous imbalance from the current trend.

This makes it possible to use imbalance zones not only as entry areas, but also as a structural market filter.

The bot can trade only in the direction of the current imbalance trend. This helps avoid many counter-trend signals and allows the EA to focus on setups that agree with the current imbalance structure.

Stop Loss and Take Profit


The EA automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.

Stop Loss is based on the full range of the three-candle imbalance pattern. The bot takes into account the highest High and the lowest Low of the candles involved in the imbalance formation and uses this range for risk calculation.

Take Profit is calculated from the Stop Loss distance. This allows the strategy to use a clear and consistent risk-to-reward structure.

Trade Management


Imbalance Volume Trend Bot includes flexible trade management logic.

The EA can handle opposite signals, decide whether to keep or close the current position, allow or block opposite trades, and skip repeated entries in the same direction after losing trades.

This gives the trader more control over how aggressive or conservative the bot should be.

The bot can be used both for strategy testing and for building different versions of imbalance-based trading systems. You can test aggressive entries, retest entries, trend-following logic, volume-based filtering and different risk-to-reward models.

Chart Visualization


The bot includes the visual logic of the Imbalance Volume Trend indicator.

It can display bullish and bearish imbalance zones directly on the chart, show the middle line of each zone, display the volume dominance percentage and draw arrows when the imbalance trend changes.

This makes the trading process more transparent. You can see where the bot detects imbalances, how strong they are according to volume dominance, where the imbalance trend changes and why a trade could be opened or filtered.

Notifications


The EA can notify you when a new imbalance appears or when the imbalance trend changes.

Notifications can be sent through MetaTrader alerts, push notifications or email.

Important Information


Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is a trading tool for automation, testing and analysis of imbalance-based strategies. It does not guarantee profit and should not be used without proper testing.

Before using the EA on a real account, test it carefully in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester and choose settings suitable for your symbol, timeframe, broker conditions and personal risk level.

Trading involves risk. Backtest or optimization results do not guarantee future performance.
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
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Indicators
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Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
Impulse Angle MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Range Detector is an indicator that identifies impulses in the market and displays their slope angles on the chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine a trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (us
SuperCCI MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description SuperCCI is an indicator based on the standard CCI indicator. It identifies and displays convergences/divergences in the market and forms the corresponding entry points. Also, using the trading channel index, it determines the direction of the trend and displays the levels of support and resistance . Features Not repaint. Shows entry points. Shows the direction of the current trend and support/resistance levels. Has notifications. Recommendations Use convergence/divergence to ide
Volume Magic MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Volume Magic is an indicator that shows the value of the relative volume in conjunction with the direction of the current trend. The ratio of the current volume relative to the average volume for a certain period is displayed in the lower window as an oscillator. The direction of the current trend is displayed as two-color trend lines. How to use? First, use two-color trend lines to determine the direction of the current trend. Then look for areas of low volume and open positions
Money Zones MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Money Zones is an indicator that determines accumulation/distribution zones in the market. Green zones make it possible to look for buy entry points or sell exit points. Red zones, on the contrary, define the opportunity for selling or closing buys. The indicator has the ability to define money zones for two timeframes simultaneously on the same chart. How to use? Use this indicator to identify market zones as support/resistance zones to determine the best conditions for market e
Bitcoin Manager MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Bitcoin Manager is the best indicator for trading Bitcoin cryptocurrency. It is calculated based on the price deviation from the moving average line channel. Ascending and descending arrows indicate potential points and levels for opening buy and sell positions. How to use? We strongly recommend using this indicator on the H1 timeframe. An up arrow indicates a buy level. Down Arrow - Sell Level. Parameters Maximum History Bars - maximum count of history bars to calculate. _GRAP
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