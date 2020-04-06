Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper

USD Killer Gemini EA is the solution for traders looking to maximize their operations with the security of a robust and highly automated strategy. Developed by Felipe FX, this next-generation EA combines cutting-edge technology and advanced indicators to provide efficient and profitable trading.

Advanced indicators for confirming entries USD Killer was developed with all the power of Gemini AI and we find patterns that occur daily on the chart, increasing assertiveness in the long term.

Configurable Features
Martingale: An intelligent approach that increases the lot size in each subsequent trade after a loss, aiming to ensure positive and safe operations in the long term.

Drawdown Percentage: Effectively control risk with the function that adjusts orders according to the drawdown percentage, ensuring protection for your capital.

Daily Targets: Set daily trading targets and loss limits for simplified and effective risk management. The EA automatically stops operations when the limits are reached.

Daily Signal Filter: Uses signals based on the previous day's candle close to determine new order entries, increasing trading accuracy.

Lot Volume: Rigorous checks ensure that trading volume is always within the broker's permitted limits, avoiding rejected orders.

Advantages
Full Automation: Let the EA perform all analysis and operations while you focus on other activities. Ideal for traders looking for full automation without compromising safety and performance.

Risk Management: With the implementation of strategies such as Martingale and drawdown control, the USD Killer EA provides a balanced approach between risk and reward.

Security and Reliability: Robust functions for closing orders, margin checks and lot volume validation ensure that your trades are executed smoothly.

Convenience in Daily Life
Automated Trading: No need for constant market monitoring. The EA performs analysis and executes operations automatically.
More from author
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Golden Arrow Scalper
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (1)
Indicators
Discover the Future of Trading with Easy Entry Points! Developed by the renowned Felipe FX, Easy Entry Points is the next generation of trading indicators, designed to provide an intuitive and efficient trading experience. With advanced features and a user-friendly interface, this indicator is the perfect tool for traders of all levels. Key Features: Easy Entry Signal:   Identify ideal entry points based on fast and slow EMA crossovers, ensuring precise and timely trading decisions. Sound Alert
Aurora Scalper Trade
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
Aurora Scalper Trade is an advanced grid system that has been operating on real accounts for years. Instead of being adjusted to reflect historical data (like most systems), it was designed to exploit real market inefficiencies. Therefore, it is not a simple "hit-and-miss" system that survives only by using grid strategies. It leverages actual market mechanics to generate consistent profits. Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended timeframe: M15 Features Single-chart setup:
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper MT5
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
USD Killer Gemini EA is the solution for traders looking to maximize their operations with the security of a robust and highly automated strategy. Developed by Felipe FX, this next-generation EA combines cutting-edge technology and advanced indicators to provide efficient and profitable trading. Advanced indicators for confirming entries USD Killer was developed with all the power of Gemini AI and we find patterns that occur daily on the chart, increasing assertiveness in the long term. Confi
