Night Smart Grid

5
Night Smart Grid


Night Smart Grid is an expert Advisor working at night (Asian session) according to its own algorithm.

The EA can open from 1 to several orders depending on the market situation in the Asian session.

The EA trades GBPUSD profitably.

Timeframe M15

To trade you need to correctly set the GMT of the broker.

Minimum Deposit 250$, lot 0.01
 

The parameters of the EA:

Lot;
Lots from Deposit - true/false;
Max Lots (0-auto);
Min Lots (0-auto);
% from Deposit;
GMToffset;

MagicNumber;  

Only this expert Advisor should be installed on the account!

1. The EA can open a large number of orders.

2. The adviser can close orders of other advisers. 


Reviews 1
Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2020.03.13 16:43 
 

Хорошая работа!

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Sergey Zhuravkov
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Sergey Zhuravkov 2020.03.13 16:43 
 

Хорошая работа!

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