Multi Time Frame EMA

The MA is a simple tool that smooths out price data by creating a constantly updated average price.

The average is taken over a specific period of time.

This is a Multi Time Frame Exponential Moving Averages indicator.

It made for a M5 TF and shows a Moving Average data from H1 (white line) and M15 (magenta line).

If a M15 EMA crossed a H1 EMA from bottom up then you may go Long.

If a M15 EMA crossed a H1 EMA from top down then you may go Short.



