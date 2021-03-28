Multi Time Frame EMA
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.5
- Activations: 5
The MA is a simple tool that smooths out price data by creating a constantly updated average price.
The average is taken over a specific period of time.This is a Multi Time Frame Exponential Moving Averages indicator.
It made for a M5 TF and shows a Moving Average data from H1 (white line) and M15 (magenta line).
If a M15 EMA crossed a H1 EMA from bottom up then you may go Long.If a M15 EMA crossed a H1 EMA from top down then you may go Short.