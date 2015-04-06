FX News Trading EA

Manual – trader sets the news time on its own

Automatic – the EA takes the news release time and its importance from the news website

is a news Expert Advisor trading by the economic calendar. It features the following working modes:

Several modes of customizable parameters allow the EA to conveniently adjust the EA to your trading strategy. The trading robot automatically determines the time zone, the news importance, the currency affected by the news release, displaying the news on a chart and much more. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes do not matter. The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF).





Parameters

NewsMode – select the EA operation mode:

– select the EA operation mode: _Manual – manual mode;

– manual mode;

_ fxstreet_com – automatic mode, the news are taken from the website;

– automatic mode, the news are taken from the website; HourNewsRelease – news release hour for the manual mode;

– news release hour for the manual mode; MinuteNewsRelease – news release hour for the manual mode;

– news release hour for the manual mode; NewsLanguage – select news language for the automatic mode:

– select news language for the automatic mode: _English – English;

– English;

_Русский – Russian;

– Russian; NewsImpotance – upcoming news importance:

– upcoming news importance: _All – all news;

– all news;

_Low – low volatility;

– low volatility;

_Medium – medium volatility;

– medium volatility;

_High – high volatility;

– high volatility;

_Low_Medium – low and medium;

– low and medium;

_Low_High – low and high;

– low and high;

_Medium_High – medium and high;

– medium and high; SymbolRelatedNews – use the news:

– use the news: _Current_Symbol – use the news only for the current symbol;

– use the news only for the current symbol;

_All_Symbol – use the news for all symbols;

– use the news for all symbols; MinutesSendOrdBeforeNews – minutes before the news arrival, at which Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed;

– minutes before the news arrival, at which Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed; MinutesDelOrdAfterNews – minutes after a news release when orders are to be removed;

– minutes after a news release when orders are to be removed; DistanceSendOrd – distance between Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders from the price;

– distance between Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders from the price; ActionOrdAfterOpen – action after one of the orders is triggered:

– action after one of the orders is triggered: _Delete_Ord – delete an opposite one;

– delete an opposite one;

_Trailing_Ord – trail an opposite order following the price against the possibility of its reversal. An open position's stop loss is placed at the pending order price level;

– trail an opposite order following the price against the possibility of its reversal. An open position's stop loss is placed at the pending order price level; OrdTrailingStep – trailing stop step for modifying a pending order;

– trailing stop step for modifying a pending order; ModifyOrders – modification of the two opposite pending orders:

– modification of the two opposite pending orders: _Before_Release – before a news release;

– before a news release;

_After_Release – after a news release;

– after a news release;

_Before_After_Release – before and after a news release;

– before and after a news release;

_ModOrd_Off – modification disabled;

– modification disabled; SecModOrdBefore – seconds for changing an order according to new prices;

– seconds for changing an order according to new prices; MinModOrdAfter – order modification minutes after a news release;

– order modification minutes after a news release; LotsMode – select trading lot calculation mode:

– select trading lot calculation mode: _Fix_Size – fixed lot;

– fixed lot;

_Dynamic_Size – dynamic lot;

– dynamic lot; LotPercent – risk percentage per deal if LotsMode=_Dynamic_Size;

– risk percentage per deal if LotsMode=_Dynamic_Size; ManualLot – trading lot if LotsMode=_Fix_Size;

– trading lot if LotsMode=_Fix_Size; TakeProfit – initial take profit in points;

– initial take profit in points; StopLoss – initial stop loss in points;

– initial stop loss in points; Magic – magic number. If 0, it works with all orders;

– magic number. If 0, it works with all orders; Com – comment to orders;

– comment to orders; SupportOrders – track open positions:

– track open positions: _Breakeven – breakeven;

– breakeven;

_Trailing – trailing;

– trailing;

_Breakeven_Trailing – breakeven and trailing;

– breakeven and trailing;

_Support_Off – do not track open positions;

– do not track open positions; BreakevenStop – number of points passed by the price to move a position to breakeven;

– number of points passed by the price to move a position to breakeven; BreakevenStep – breakeven step;

– breakeven step; TrailingStop – trailing stop for open positions;

– trailing stop for open positions; TrailingStep – trailing stop step;

– trailing stop step; DrawInfo – select data to be displayed on a chart:

– select data to be displayed on a chart: _News – economic calendar;

– economic calendar;

_Line – vertical lines by release time;

– vertical lines by release time;

_News_Line – calendar and lines;

– calendar and lines;

_Draw_Off – do not display data;

– do not display data; CountNews – amount of displayed news;

– amount of displayed news; TextClr – text color;

– text color; LineClr – line color.



