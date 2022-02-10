Master Gold Scapler EA MT5

Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy:

STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA
This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together.

STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH
This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators: Stochastic indicators and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends.

STRATEGY_3: MACD
Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators

STRATEGY_4: WPR
Indicator: Williams percentage range: fast line (9) and slow line (54) with range from 30 to 70
DaveSRT8
54
DaveSRT8 2023.01.27 00:08 
 

After extensive back testing and running live for a few weeks, im very impressed with this, use MACD setting it gets into the trade very well and as long as your not greedy with lot sizes, it takes the trades well with little drawdown. i have also back tested this on oil and im now running it live, will update with live results when its had time to prove its self.

Toplinx
82
Toplinx 2024.08.24 05:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36075
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2024.12.13 10:34
It only entry when got good entry. Pls wait
Leszek Drzezdzon
222
Leszek Drzezdzon 2024.07.09 13:05 
 

I do not recommend this EA Master Gold Scapler EA MT5, despite trying with two different brokers, EA did not open any positions. I definitely do not recommend !!!

Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36075
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2024.12.13 10:34
It only entry when got good entry. Pls wait
Dominic Minguy Jean
2575
Dominic Minguy Jean 2023.09.15 17:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

