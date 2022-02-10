Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
- Experts
- Nguyen Nghiem Duy
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
I do not recommend this EA Master Gold Scapler EA MT5, despite trying with two different brokers, EA did not open any positions. I definitely do not recommend !!!
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
After extensive back testing and running live for a few weeks, im very impressed with this, use MACD setting it gets into the trade very well and as long as your not greedy with lot sizes, it takes the trades well with little drawdown. i have also back tested this on oil and im now running it live, will update with live results when its had time to prove its self.
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.
After extensive back testing and running live for a few weeks, im very impressed with this, use MACD setting it gets into the trade very well and as long as your not greedy with lot sizes, it takes the trades well with little drawdown. i have also back tested this on oil and im now running it live, will update with live results when its had time to prove its self.