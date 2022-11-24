Fixed SL TP Simple EA

Fixed SL TP Simple EA use Breakout Strategy on Range  to enter into the trade.

This is my first design for a fixed risk trading system. So profit gain will be not that great.


Check out this new EA with better profit on fixed SLTrend Following Expert Advisor


You will either make money on a trade or lose money on it. Be a man and simply move on to the nest trade setup.

This EA DO NOT USE any kind of risky money management like (Martingale or Grid) system to recover your losses.

The EA  use simple strategy like BREAKEVEN and CLOSING 50% on market move in the positive direction.


Trader can use this EA with trading capital of  as low as $50.

Pros:
1. You can trade with very small capital.
2. You know exactly how much you will lose per trade.
3. You can enable the strategy to work on a specific time as per your need.
4. You can sleep peacefully at night, knowing the EA will not blow your account overnight.

Cons:
1. It will not make you a millionaire overnight.

2. You can have multiple losing trade one after another and the EA will not care about the result.


In case of any doubt regarding the EA, contact the designer.


Remember: Back test with MT4 on weekends is a wrong move. You cannot trust those results. Even if you set the spread manually, the result will vary on week days vs weekend.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
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5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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