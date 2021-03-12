GS smart5

5

👍 Best price

Advanced grid algorithm,includes trend accounting, news, hedging and Risk manager. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair.

Traders who purchase GS smart5 receive a personal bonus. After purchase contact me for assistance

The best result of trading on gold: XAUUSD M5 timeframe, Use strategy=XAUUSD M5;

New Bitcoin trading strategy: BTCUSD M5 timeframe, Use strategy=BTCUSD M5 ;

Automatically adjusts its parameters to work on any Forex instrument (including cryptocurrencies, indices and CFDs) for USD accounts.

To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably XAUUSD M5, EURUSD M15, GBRUSD H1, setting the appropriate strategy as a parameter.

Smart Grid Algoritm, Trend Following, Counter Trend system, DD reduction Algoritm, Hedge Algoritm, Risk manager and averaging are used.

Deposit protection consists of 3 components:

  • The active hedging algorithm is triggered when the loss of an open series increases, ensuring its closure at breakeven.
  • The algorithm for closing potentially losing streaks reduces the risk of a significant drawdown.
  • The risk manager sets deposit protection parameters, including a drawdown limit (20% by default).

You can choose from 9 preset strategies:

  • Free set - allows you to set your own combination of parameters (default)
  • EURUSD H1
  • GBPUSD H1
  • XAUUSD M5
  • BTCUSD M5
  • XAUUSD M5 Buy
  • XAUUSD M5 Sell
  • Buy M5 max
  • Sell M5 max
GS smart5 has unique tools with the ability to interactively switch:
    • Intensive Trade allows you to collect maximum profit
    • Trend Trade allows you to collect maximum profit during the trend movement of the market
    • Hedge prevents drawdown and/or closes a series of profitable orders
    • The risk manager will lock in daily profits and prevent the drawdown from falling below the set level (20% by default)
      •

    Panels available:

    • Interactive control panel for setting parameters
    • News and trends indicator News Impact L , which can use news from the built-in terminal calendar or the Investing.com website
    • Trend indication for periods M5, M15, H1, D1
    • Monitoring the results of work from the moment of launch
      •

    The Time filter section parameters allow you to set up a time filter that limits trading:

    • trading sessions (Europe, America, Asia)
    • permissions by day of the week
    • three time slots for each day of the week

    To configure the trading sessions resolution, you need to set the Use the time of trading sessions=true; parameter and set time intervals or delete unused ones.

    The ban on trade will be the sum of all restrictions.

    The latest news and recommendations in the MQL5 group are here , join us.

    The Trader's Guide is here.

    You can see the operation of the trend detection algorithm using the GS trendS indicator.

    If you have purchased my advisor, send your suggestions for improvement and they will be taken into account when revising new versions

    Leave review and comments, they will help my products become better
    Reviews 7
    Michael Schuster
    1664
    Michael Schuster 2025.05.05 05:25 
     

    Good results with built-in GBPUSD and EURUSD settings! 👍

    Nguyen Diep Chau
    294
    Nguyen Diep Chau 2024.11.08 04:32 
     

    I have been using this EA for over a year now. The EA trades effectively automatically. I don't need to monitor the market constantly, because the EA trades according to the trend, monitors the news to temporarily stop opening new orders when the news is about to come out.

    Sergey Porphiryev
    2277
    Sergey Porphiryev 2024.06.20 22:34 
     

    A very, very good advisor!! And great work by the author in support and community. Regarding the setup, it requires time to understand all the nuances, but I can't call this a downside. Moreover, you can use the basic features without needing the full extent of fine-tuning...

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    The trend indicator has the ability to adjust the viewing depth and sensitivity, does not repaint and does not lag. In addition to the current trend, the chart displays trends for 5 more periods with zero trend levels for them. This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the nature of the trend movement. There is a possibility to choose the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The trend indicator can be used for any Forex financial instruments. The color s
    Filter:
    Michael Schuster
    1664
    Michael Schuster 2025.05.05 05:25 
     

    Good results with built-in GBPUSD and EURUSD settings! 👍

    Nguyen Diep Chau
    294
    Nguyen Diep Chau 2024.11.08 04:32 
     

    I have been using this EA for over a year now. The EA trades effectively automatically. I don't need to monitor the market constantly, because the EA trades according to the trend, monitors the news to temporarily stop opening new orders when the news is about to come out.

    Sergey Porphiryev
    2277
    Sergey Porphiryev 2024.06.20 22:34 
     

    A very, very good advisor!! And great work by the author in support and community. Regarding the setup, it requires time to understand all the nuances, but I can't call this a downside. Moreover, you can use the basic features without needing the full extent of fine-tuning...

    Wolfgang Rockert
    2455
    Wolfgang Rockert 2024.04.22 17:58 
     

    I'm happy with the EA so far, good trades if the market is right and can bring good profits. You just have to keep in mind that Grid can also be used. The seller helps quickly when a problem arises, very well

    Aleksander Gladkov
    5095
    Reply from developer Aleksander Gladkov 2024.04.22 18:26
    Thank you very much, the GS smart5 is improving thanks to trading and reviews
    karrq
    84
    karrq 2023.04.29 13:13 
     

    i havent been able to install this EA since i bought it, it just wont install on my vps why?

    Aleksander Gladkov
    5095
    Reply from developer Aleksander Gladkov 2023.04.30 09:05
    You must login in mql5 account in terminal
    Stefan Constantinescu
    976
    Stefan Constantinescu 2022.11.15 12:48 
     

    It is an EA with great potential. You just have to learn to manage all the tools in your favor. I prefer semi-automatic management and this EA satisfies my need for control. It is very useful for learning the hedging and volume management system. After a week of use, I managed to raise my account by 10% with a drawdown of 16%. I will come back with more details in a month.

    Anton Goldberg
    410
    Anton Goldberg 2021.12.09 20:12 
     

    Очень хороший и интересный советник, рекомендую! Автор отвечает быстро и по существу, что немаловажно для дальнейшего общения.

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