Grid EA GS smart. Manual for trader

GS smart grid advisor how to use

Market URL for MT4: GS smart Market URL for MT5: GS smart5 Real-time Gold trading signal 24/7: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2264587 The latest news and recommendations in the MQL5 group are here , join us.

To start trading, simply attach the EA to the EURUSD chart, M15 timeframe for an account from $500 with a leverage of 1:500 and above (optimally $1000 and 1:1000). The order parameters set in cents will only work for accounts in US dollars, allowing the Expert Advisor to automatically take into account the cost of one point.

Therefore, for accounts in US dollars, you can use GS smart with default settings for any forex instruments.

Preferably EURUSD, GBRUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) on the timeframes M5, M15, H1.

The order parameters set in cents will only work for accounts in US dollars, allowing the Expert Advisor to automatically take into account the cost of one point.Therefore, for accounts in US dollars, you can use GS smart with default settings for any forex instruments.Preferably EURUSD, GBRUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) on the timeframes M5, M15, H1.

For accounts in other currencies, the values of the order parameters will be considered set in points.



The Expert Advisor trades with default settings on ALL Forex instruments.

For the default settings, optimization was performed for the EURUSD pair.



GBPUSD and XAUUSD have special settings set by the Use strategy parameter:



Folow the trend (EURUSD M15) allows you to set your own combination of parameters (by default)

GBPUSD M15 (non-changeable parameter setting)

XAUUSD M5 (non-changeable parameter setting)

Parameters XAUUSD M5 EURUSD H1 GBPUSD H1 XAUUSD M5 Buy Buy M5 max Open New Series true true true true true Use Trend trade true



Use orders queue (SELL or BUY) false false true false false Use Auto Direction Trade true true true false false Take Maximum profit false false false false false Use orders SELL true true true false false Use orders BUY true true true true true Target profit (cents) 160 160 170 240 250 Lot Increment Factor 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 Fixed distance between positions false false false false false Distance between Positions (cents) 180 180 170 240 310 Position Take Profit (cents) 140 100 Position fixed profit, cents (0 -not use) 50 50 50 80 100 Use Hedge order false Use Pending orders false true true true false Limit drawdown for Hedge zone, cents 2000 2000 1200 1400 2600 The number of positions to close the loss 1 Use the time of trading sessions true Trading in the European session, (GMT) "06:00-14:00" Trading in the USA session, (GMT) "" Trading in the Asian session, (GMT) "" After selecting a strategy and joining the schedule, the parameters can be adjusted using the buttons on the control panel.

GS smart Advisor provides panels:



Manage your trading settings



News Feed of the terminal or website investing.com

Trend indication for timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4, D1

Current indicators since the launch of the Expert Advisor

Manual Trading Panel (for MT5)





The trading settings panel includes automatic mode control buttons:



Buttons Description Trade Sell and Trade Buy

Use the appropriate orders for trading

Use Auto Direction Trade

Use Trading in the direction determined automatically

Use Limit order, Use Stop order

Use the appropriate pending orders

Take Max Profit

The mode in which the adviser determines the expediency of closing the Sell or Buy trading series

Breakeven

Automatic closing of the series as soon as it breaks even

Intensive

A trading mode in which closing a series immediately opens the next one

New series

Permission to open new Sell and Buy series

Hedge 2000

Permission for attempts to automatically open a Hedge order in the Hedge zone

Hedge

Immediate opening of a Hedge order upon confirmation

Hedge zone

Permission to trade in the Hedge zone

Manual trading

Switching to manual trading mode (automatic trading stops)

G

Displaying the Gain panel on the chart

X

Hides the control panel



By clicking the button on the control panel, you change the value of the corresponding parameter of the Expert Advisor. There is no difference whether to set the parameter in the properties of the Expert Advisor or change it on the panel after the strategy is selected.

The manual trading panel includes buttons:



Buttons Description Sell or Buy

Buttons for immediate opening of the corresponding positions

0.01, 0.01

Lot size input fields for Sell or Buy

R

Reset lot size for manual trading

400, 300

Take profit and Stop Loss of open positions

Breakeven Sell (Buy)

Setting Take Profit of open positions to the final breakeven of the series

Trailing All

Trailing of all open positions according to the specified parameters

Breakeven ALL

Control of all open positions and their immediate closure with a total breakeven

Reverse Sell (Buy)

The reverse of open positions of the corresponding Sell or Buy series

Close Sell, Close All, Close Buy

Immediate closing of open positions upon confirmation

Limit order, Stop Limit, Stop order Create pending orders (you can use the Ctrl or Shift hotkeys) Del Sell orders, Del Buy orders Deleting the corresponding pending orders

Manual trading

Return to automatic trading

News Feed Panel

For MT4 GS smart, the news feed settings panel displays information about upcoming news on the currency pair with buttons to enable/disable filtering of news by importance: Low, Medium, High. As well as the News Filter button, which prohibits the opening of orders before and after the news displayed on the feed. To connect to the site's news investing.com Additionally, you will need the Get news utility.



The MT5 GS smart5 uses the News Impact L indicator, which does not require external resources by default. To connect to the site's news investing.com Additionally, you will need the Get news5 utility.



After installing the Get news utility, in order for the news feed to be displayed on the graph, you must enable the News source parameter:



No news (default)

Terminal calendar (only for MT5)

Investing.com

The news feed control panel with an intuitive interface is displayed on the graph.

The description can be read by News Impact L

1. Start of trading



1.1 Attach the Expert Advisor to the chart by setting the parameters Open New Series=false and Show Trend panel on the chart=true.



1.2 Market situation analysis:



1.2.1 Upcoming news on the NEWS panel. If important news is expected to be released in the near future, it is better to wait until the market processes them and start trading later.



1.2.2 Trend direction on the current timeframe and especially on those: H1, D1. It is important to determine the direction of trading: it is safer to trade in the direction of the trend if it is expected. To do this, you need to set the corresponding values of the Trade SELL and Trade BUY buttons and set the Use automatic direction selection option. If you leave the Automatic Trading Direction to be used, the Expert Advisor will switch trading permissions to SELL and buy depending on the trend on the current timeframe.



1.2.3 You can take into account the signal of the reversal indicator, its current value is displayed on the panel of the current gain.



1.3 Decide how the order groups will be closed: the "Take maximum profit" button. Immediately after crossing the TP line or taking into account the trend for maximum profit.



1.4 Analyze the values of the maximum and minimum spread in the increment panel. If the values are very different, it is necessary to exclude the opening of orders at an unfavorable moment. To do this, you need to set the value of the "Maximum spread for opening orders" parameter.

1.5 To start trading, set the Open New Series - ON button.



1.6 If the ADVISER did not immediately open an order in the right direction, you can click the "SELL" or "BUY" button to force open the order.