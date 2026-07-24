Goldyx

GOLDYX is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

Built for consistent capital appreciation, the system capitalizes on sharp trending and breakout phases while enforcing institutional risk management.

📊Real Live Trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383671

Technical Features

  • Win Rate: Historical accuracy exceeding 80% since inception.

  • Monthly Returns: 5% to 20% average growth under stable market conditions.

  • Drawdown Profile: Structurally maintained below 20% via defensive filters.

Strategy Overview

  • Pure Alpha Execution - Captures high-probability trend expansions with an average trade holding time of 1-2 hours.

  • Zero Aggressive Scaling - Strictly avoids toxic money management. Absolutely no martingale, grid tracking, or overlot recovery systems.

  • Smart News & Volatility Guard - Integrated real-time filters automatically pause trading during high-impact macroeconomic news spikes to protect capital.

Capital & Broker Specifications

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD (or equivalent base currency)

  • Target Leverage: 1:500 recommended for optimal margin utilization

  • Execution Environment: ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread accounts to minimize slippage


⚠️This EA trades rarely, but it gives you confidence and pure fund preservation without worries.

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5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Goldyx Scalper
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GOLDYX   is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M1 timeframe . Built for consistent capital appreciation, the system capitalizes on sharp trending and breakout phases while enforcing institutional risk management. MYFXBOOK:  Technical Features Win Rate : Historical accuracy exceeding   80%   since inception. Monthly Returns :   5% to 20%   average growth under stable market conditions. Drawdown Profile : Str
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