Goldyx
- Experts
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Linding Imbol KabilanganGOLD Trader and expert in Risk Management.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 July 2026
- Activations: 5
GOLDYX is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.
📊Real Live Trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383671
Technical Features
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Win Rate: Historical accuracy exceeding 80% since inception.
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Monthly Returns: 5% to 20% average growth under stable market conditions.
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Drawdown Profile: Structurally maintained below 20% via defensive filters.
Strategy Overview
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Pure Alpha Execution - Captures high-probability trend expansions with an average trade holding time of 1-2 hours.
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Zero Aggressive Scaling - Strictly avoids toxic money management. Absolutely no martingale, grid tracking, or overlot recovery systems.
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Smart News & Volatility Guard - Integrated real-time filters automatically pause trading during high-impact macroeconomic news spikes to protect capital.
Capital & Broker Specifications
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Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD (or equivalent base currency)
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Target Leverage: 1:500 recommended for optimal margin utilization
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Execution Environment: ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread accounts to minimize slippage
⚠️This EA trades rarely, but it gives you confidence and pure fund preservation without worries.