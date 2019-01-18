GS grid5

Fully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced grid algorithm and constrained Martingale (MT4 version: GS grid ).

Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Test 2021 shows a high percentage of winning orders: more than 98%.

Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 1000USD.

Can use the news feed from Forex Factory to prevent trading during news release (Filter News Forex Factory=true;). To access the options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab, you must enable WebRequest: http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

It allows you to protect the EA from opening orders in an unstable market (it is not tested in the strategy tester).

Principle of operation


It uses the Heiken ASHI indicator built into the EA to open orders using an advanced grid algorithm.

Built-in News filter: Advisor does not open new deals on the days of publication of decisions on rates of the Fed and the ECB.

You can enable limited martingale or use a permanent lot.

The deal starts with the first open order and ends when the total profit of the orders (separately Sell, separately Buy) exceeds the value of the Target profit parameter and, depending on the value of the Set take Maximum profit parameter:

  • NO_use - orders are closed immediately;
  • use_Signal - closed when a reversal signal is received;
  • use_Trailing - Stop Loss groups of orders are set and Trailing mode is enabled.

Parameter The Setting Set contains a list of various auto-tuning parameters for the advisor. Including " Nightly" - night scalping mode.

Settings are sorted by increasing risk and profitability. You can consider them as examples for mastering the management of the advisor.

There are filters that allow you to configure the expert Advisor for the best trading conditions.

By default, Final day = Friday, the adviser on Friday does not open new deals, but only completes the open on Thursday.

There is a manual trading mode called Choosing Trade Options = Manual.

Orders are opened by clicking the SELL and BUY buttons and will be accompanied by expert Advisor in the common group of orders.

The Auto/Manual switch button is displayed on the graph in the list of parameters.

Additional information in my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/724376 

    Parameters

    • Display info = true - display the table of used parameters
    • Choosing Trade Options = Auto - mode  {Manual, Auto}
    • Setting Set = No - options for the adviser's auto-tuning parameters (No, Safety, Nightly, Work1, Work2, Work3, Risky)
    • Magic number = 23577700 - must be unique for each chart
    • Start Lots = 0.01 - the initial volume of the lot
    • Lot Increment Factor = 1.5 - lot size lot = lot * MathPow (Lot Increment Factor, num), where num is the order number in the SELL or BUY group
    • Number of steps to increase the lot = 7 - limits the lot increase to the specified number of steps
    • Maximum orders = 13 - the maximum number of open orders 
    • Min distance between orders Ashi (cents) = 45 - the interval between orders of the group for the signal Ashi
    • Min distance between orders grid (cents) = 120 - the interval between orders of the group for the grid
    • Order Stop Loss = 0 - Stop Loss orders
    • Order Take Profit = 200 - Take Profit orders
    • Target profit (cents) = 90 - target profit
    • Set Take Maximum profit = use_Signal - mode of closing the deal at the highest possible profit {NO_use, use_Signal, use_Trailing}
    • Trade Direction = Only_Sell - use orders {Only_Buy, Only_Sell, Sell_and_Buy}
    • Final day = Friday - the final day of the transaction
    • Start Time = "00:00" - start time
    • End Time = "23:59" - end time
    • Filter News Forex Factory=false; - filter by news feed from Forex Factory
    • News Alert=true;
    • IncludeHigh=true;
    • IncludeMedium=true;
    • IncludeLow=false;
    • IncludeSpeaks=true;
    • STOP minutes before an event News = 90;
    • STOP minutes after  an event News  = 180;


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    patex deejay 2020.03.16 11:25 
     

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