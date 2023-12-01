Trends and News
- Indicators
-
Aleksander GladkovMy name is Alexander Gladkov, and I am 66 years old. I graduated from the Polytechnic Institute in St. Petersburg in 1979 and worked as a chief specialist in the creation of automated systems. For the last 6 years I have been specializing in the development of effective Expert Advisors, indicators
- Version: 2.7
- Updated: 25 February 2026
- Activations: 5
With the Trend and News indicator you will always be up to date: News + Trends + Forecast
News
- Displayed on the chart as vertical lines with a description in the form of a tooltip
- The text displays two news: the previous published and the next expected
- They have filters: by importance (High, Medium, Low) and time period (Day, 4 days, Week)
- Full table of news for a given period (T button)
- Controlling the display of vertical lines on the chart and the sound signal before and after the publication of the next news
- There is a button to hide news from the chart "X"
Trends
- Direction of trends for five timeframes of the current chart (set by the corresponding parameters)
- Zero trend levels for timeframes on the chart allow you to understand the nature of the trend movement
- The trend indicator uses two parameters: the number of bars analyzed and the filter for separating Sell and Buy
News impact index
- Calculates indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations (see News impact indicator)
- Displays arrows on the chart when the next news has led to the threshold value of the influence index being exceeded
- Displays the forecast value as a percentage on the graph
Uses the news calendar downloaded by the Get news utility.
It is enough to attach the utility to any terminal chart once and it will support the indicator on all other charts.
The indicator selects news based on the chart symbol or the specified value of the Currency pair news parameter
Buttons L, M, H set the news filter by importance.
Buttons T, F, W set the depth of the period of looking back to calculate the impact of current news values.
The T button opens the news table.
There is a sound notification about the occurrence of news in the form of the spoken word “News”.
Markers for the beginning and end of trading sessions are displayed on the chart:
- Europe
- USA
- Asia
If you purchased my indicator, your wishes will be taken into account when developing new versions
This wonderful indicator does exactly what the developer claims. Accurate news events, and vertical lines event markers on the chart, with event alarms, and at a very reasonable price. The current source of the news is the www.investing.com calendar. The developer is wonderful to work with also. He is always very keen to answer all of your questions promptly and prepared to make reasonable minor improvements to make his product better. A developer that works with you is awesome. I did actually suggest some improvements, and he implemented most of them that made good practical sense. You can't ask for better than that. I have tested this indicator ("Trends and News") and the expert advisor ("Get News") and can confirm the accuracy of the news records with the source, the www.investing.com calendar. I highly recommend these products now, for savvy macro news traders.
As an added bonus, the indicator comes with a handy multi time frame (MTF) trending system, soi you can accurately to a MTF analysis on the price action of the chart itself, from any chart time frame. Simply wonderful
I highly recommend these products. The 5 star rating I have given it is well deserved