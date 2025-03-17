GS trend I

The trend indicator has the ability to adjust the viewing depth and sensitivity, does not repaint and does not lag.

In addition to the current trend, the chart displays trends for 5 more periods with zero trend levels for them.

This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the nature of the trend movement.

There is a possibility to choose the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low}

The trend indicator can be used for any Forex financial instruments.

The color shows the direction of the trend:

yellow - direction can be SELL or BUY

blue - uptrend BUY

red - downtrend SELL

The indicator panel displays the trend values of 5 timeframes for the current price level.

The trend value is recorded by the indicator when the next candle opens.



Usage

For visual control of trends and adjustment of advisor parameters or decision making on opening orders manually. For use in your own advisors as one of the criteria for making a decision to open an order