GS target5





The revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation with three parameters:

Target profit per month (from 10% to 100%)

Degree of risk (SuperLow, Low, Medium, High)

Stop Loss Limit, USD Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15.

Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 500USD.

Enough for work:



Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust him

Set the value of the desired profit per month (from 10 to 100 percent) Select the degree of risk (Low, Medium, High) The Expert Advisor on its own selects the best trading strategy and adjusts the parameters for the work in order to satisfy the set goal. The Stop Loss Limit parameter sets the loss value at which all orders are closed and trading stops until the START_trade button is pressed. Built-in News filter: Advisor does not open new deals on the days of publication of decisions on rates of the Fed and the ECB. Version for MT4 GS target: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33127 The signal on the real account MT5 GS grid5 corresponds to the mode "75%", "Medium" : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/636537

There are provisions for selective closing of orders manually. If the Deposit decreases as a result of closing a losing order or withdrawing part of the Deposit, the EA will automatically recalculate the initial lot. On the chart display button CloseSELL and CloseBUY and information about profit orders SELL and BUY. In the 50% mode, the ONLY SELL, ONLY BUY, SELL+BUY buttons are displayed on the chart, setting the direction of trade.

The algorithm of the advisor is similar to the GS grid5 .

The Expert Advisor uses Heiken Ashi, RSI, Stochastic indicators to open orders.

The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.



Additional information in my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/724372



Parameters



Target profit per month,% = 50% - options (10, 25, 50, 75, 100)

Risk level = Medium - options (SuperLow, Low, Medium, High)

Stop Loss Limit = 0 - loss limit, USD (0 - not used)



Magic number = 23577705 - must be unique for each chart

Description of parameters:

Target profit = 10%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%, each of them has its own advisor settings

Value Final day Working time, GMT

Use orders 10% Friday from "23:00" to "06:00" ONLYSELL 25% Friday from "20:00" to "08:00" SELL + BUY 50% Friday from "00:00" to "23:59" ONLYSELL 75% Friday from "00:00" to "23:59" SELL + BUY 100% Saturday from "00:00" to "23:59" SELL + BUY

Risk Level = SuperLow, Low, Medium, High

Determines the calculation of the starting lot, depending on the amount of the deposit.

Value Deposit = 2000USD Deposit = 1000USD Deposit = 500USD Superlow 0.01 0.01 0.01 Low 0.02 0.01 0.01 Medium 0.03 0.02 0.01 High 0.06 0.03 0.01

Stop Loss Limit, USD = 0 (default)

If Stop Loss Limit is not 0, sets the loss value at which all orders are closed and trading stops until the START_trade button is pressed.

For the adviser to work and to overcome possible drawdowns, as much as possible deposit is required. If you set the Stop Loss Limit value too small, then almost certainly the market will find an opportunity to bite off part of your deposit.

You can recommend setting the value of Stop Loss Limit equal to the amount of the initial deposit.

Screenshots results

For version 1.2 EURUSD M15 April to June 2019 for an initial deposit of 1000 USD, Target profit per month,% = 100%, Risk level = High

For version 1.0 EURUSD M15 for an initial deposit of 1000 USD, Target profit per month,% = 200%, Risk level = High



