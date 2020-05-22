👍 Best price, read GS smart channel !

Sale! Advanced grid algorithm,includes news and trend accounting and hedging. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smart receive a personal bonus. After purchase contact me for assistance

The best result of trading on gold: XAUUSD M5 timeframe, Use strategy=Buy M5 max; parameter.

Automatically adjusts its parameters to work on any Forex instrument (including cryptocurrencies, indices and CFDs) for USD accounts.

To start trading, simply attach the advisor to a chart, preferably XAUUSD M5, EURUSD H1, GBRUSD H1, setting the appropriate strategy as a parameter.



Smart Grid Algoritm, Trend Following, Counter Trend system, DD reduction Algoritm, Hedge Algoritm and averaging are used.

Deposit protection consists of 3 components:

The active hedging algorithm is triggered when the loss of an open series increases, ensuring its closure at breakeven.

The algorithm for closing potentially losing streaks reduces the risk of a significant drawdown.

The risk manager sets deposit protection parameters, including a drawdown limit (20% by default).

You can choose from 7 preset strategies:

Free set - allows you to set your own combination of parameters (default)

EURUSD H1

GBPUSD H1

XAUUSD M5 Buy

XAUUSD M5 Sell

Buy M5 max

Sell M5 max

GS smart has unique tools:

Intensive Trade allows you to collect maximum profit

Trend Trade allows you to collect maximum profit during the trend movement of the market

Hedge prevents drawdown and/or closes a series of profitable orders

Interactive control panel for setting parameters



Investing.com site News Feed

Trend indication for periods M5, M15, H1, H4, D1

The latest news and recommendations in the MQL5 group are here , join us.

The Trader's Guide is here.

You can see the operation of the trend detection algorithm using the GS trendS indicator.