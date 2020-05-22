GS smart
- Experts
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Aleksander GladkovMy name is Alexander Gladkov, and I am 66 years old. I graduated from the Polytechnic Institute in St. Petersburg in 1979 and worked as a chief specialist in the creation of automated systems. For the last 6 years I have been specializing in the development of effective Expert Advisors, indicators
- Version: 9.2
- Updated: 25 February 2026
- Activations: 10
👍 Best price, read GS smart channel !
Sale! Advanced grid algorithm,includes news and trend accounting and hedging. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair.
Traders who purchase GS smart receive a personal bonus. After purchase contact me for assistance
The best result of trading on gold: XAUUSD M5 timeframe, Use strategy=Buy M5 max; parameter.
Automatically adjusts its parameters to work on any Forex instrument (including cryptocurrencies, indices and CFDs) for USD accounts.
To start trading, simply attach the advisor to a chart, preferably XAUUSD M5, EURUSD H1, GBRUSD H1, setting the appropriate strategy as a parameter.
Smart Grid Algoritm, Trend Following, Counter Trend system, DD reduction Algoritm, Hedge Algoritm and averaging are used.
Deposit protection consists of 3 components:
- The active hedging algorithm is triggered when the loss of an open series increases, ensuring its closure at breakeven.
- The algorithm for closing potentially losing streaks reduces the risk of a significant drawdown.
- The risk manager sets deposit protection parameters, including a drawdown limit (20% by default).
You can choose from 7 preset strategies:
- Free set - allows you to set your own combination of parameters (default)
- EURUSD H1
- GBPUSD H1
- XAUUSD M5 Buy
- XAUUSD M5 Sell
- Buy M5 max
- Sell M5 max
GS smart has unique tools:
- Intensive Trade allows you to collect maximum profit
- Trend Trade allows you to collect maximum profit during the trend movement of the market
- Hedge prevents drawdown and/or closes a series of profitable orders
Panels are provided:
- Interactive control panel for setting parameters
- Investing.com site News Feed
- Trend indication for periods M5, M15, H1, H4, D1
The latest news and recommendations in the MQL5 group are here , join us.
The Trader's Guide is here.
You can see the operation of the trend detection algorithm using the GS trendS indicator.
The author will follow up and answer your questions. He is very patient. After running the EA for two weeks, there is a good stable profit. This EA is very good, stable and safe. The market fluctuations can be easily avoided. I highly recommend this EA.