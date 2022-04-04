Gain since start MT5

It will perfectly complement your working Expert Advisor or manual trading with up-to-date information.

There is a sound notification of exceeding the established profit and loss limits of open SELL and BUY orders.

Moreover, for each currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and others, various sound alerts are activated in English.

Indicators are displayed on a special panel on the chart from the moment the indicator is activated:

  • Elapsed time
  • Fixed profit
  • Current profit
  • Maximum drawdown
  • Current drawdown
  • Maximum spread
  • Minimum spread
  • Current spread

The breakeven lines for groups of open SELL and BUY orders are displayed on the chart in real time.

As well as marks for opening orders and the amount of profit when they are closed.

By default, the indicator tracks the operation of the currency pair (instrument) to which it is attached.

If you specify the Magic number indicator parameter equal to the value of one of the working Expert Advisors, then the results will be selected for it.

The indicator can be attached to a chart with a working Expert Advisor or opened in a separate chart.

It is worth paying attention to the value of the maximum spread. If its value abnormally exceeds the minimum value, it means that it is dangerous to trade the Expert Advisor on this instrument, as there are risks of opening orders on unfavorable conditions or "false" Stop Loss triggering of SELL orders.

If you have purchased my indicator, your wishes will be taken into account when developing new versions

    Parameters

    Magic number (0 -not use) = 0;

    Start time offset to the past, hours = 0;

    >0 SELL Profit limit Sound alert, $  = 100;
    >0 BUY Profit limit Sound Alert, $  = 100;
    <0 SELL Loss limit Sound Alert, $  = -100;
    <0 BUY Loss limit Sound Alert, $  = -100;
    Alert sound pause, sec  = 5;

    Show orders open price = true;
    Show orders profit        = true;
    Show Breakeven lines    = true;

    Max spread for indication (0 -not use) = 0;

    Max DrawDown for indication, % (0 -not use) = 20;

    Color BUY orders open price =clrBlue;
    Color SELL orders open price =clrGreen;
    Color orders profit>0            =clrGold;
    Color orders profit<0           =clrRed;

    Panel Offset X from left upper corner  = 0;

    Panel Offset Y from left upper corner  = 20;

    Panel background color = C'25,25,25';

    Order Labels font size (0 -not use) = 10;


