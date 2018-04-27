GS grid
- Experts
-
Aleksander GladkovMy name is Alexander Gladkov, and I am 66 years old. I graduated from the Polytechnic Institute in St. Petersburg in 1979 and worked as a chief specialist in the creation of automated systems. For the last 6 years I have been specializing in the development of effective Expert Advisors, indicators
- Version: 10.1
- Updated: 14 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Uses an advanced grid algorithm with no martingale or limited Martingale (default) (version for MT5: GS grid5 ) .
- Defines and control the current trend;
- It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions;
- Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;
- Drawdown reduction algorithm (DD Reduction Algoritm);
- Hedge algorithm;
- Interactive trade control buttons;
- The ability to open / close orders manually;
- News filter to prevent trading during news release.
Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15, H1.
Works on accounts with a leverage of 1: 500 and a deposit from 1000USD.
Principle of operation
Uses Heiken Ashi, RSI indicators. You can enable limited martingale or use a permanent lot.
Built-in filter for news about interest rates: Advisor does not open new deals on the days of publication of decisions on rates of the Fed and the ECB.
The deal starts with the first open order and ends when the total profit of the orders (separately Sell, separately Buy) exceeds the value of the Target profit parameter and, depending on the value of the Set take Maximum profit parameter:
- NO_use - orders are closed immediately;
- use_Signal - closed when a reversal signal is received;
- use_Trailing - Stop Loss groups of orders are set and Trailing mode is enabled.
Parameter The Setting Set contains a list of various auto-tuning parameters for the advisor. Including " Nightly" - night scalping mode.
Settings are sorted by increasing risk and profitability. You can consider them as examples for mastering the management of the advisor.
There are filters that allow you to configure the expert Advisor for the best trading conditions.Additional information in my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/724376
Parameters
Setting Set = NO - options for auto tuning advisor parameters (NO, Safety, Nightly_GMT, Work1, Work2, Work3, Work4, Risky)
Set Take Maximum profit = use_Signal - mode of closing the deal at the highest possible profit {NO_use, use_Signal, use_Trailing}
Use orders SELL=true;
Use orders BUY=true;
Open New Series = true;
Use Auto Direction Trade=true;
Target profit (points) = 90 - target profit
Magic number = 23777 - must be unique for each chart
------- Hedge -------
Use Hedge =true;
Persent Equity for activate Hedge = 50;
Persent Equity for close Hedge = 99;
Hedge order Lot Increment Factor = 1.5;
TP Hedge order = 200;
SL Hedge order = 150;
Hedge order Trailing Step (0 -not use) = 0;
------- Lot settings -------
Lot Mode = Lot_Increment;
Lot Increment Factor = 1.3 - lot size lot = lot * MathPow (Lot Increment Factor, num), where num is the order number in the SELL or BUY group
Step Size Increment Factor =1.1 - parameter for increasing the interval depending on the number of open orders
Use Money Management = false;
Risk level = Risk_Medium;
Start Lots = 0.01 - the initial volume of the lot
Number of steps to increase the lot = 7 - limits the lot increase to the specified number of steps
------- Orders settings -------
Fixed distance between orders =false;
Distance between orders (points ) =80;
Order Stop Loss (points) = 0 - Stop Loss for current order
Order Take Profit (points) = 0 - TakeProfit for current order
Maximum orders = 13 - the maximum number of open orders
Max orders for DD Reduction Algorithm (0 -not use) = 0;
------- Time filters -------
Final day = Friday - the final day of the transaction
Start Time = "00:00" - start time (Local Time)
End Time = "23:59" - end time (Local Time)
------- NEWS filters -------
Filter News Forex Factory=false; - filter by news feed from Forex Factory
News Alert=true;
IncludeHigh=true;
IncludeMedium=true;
IncludeLow=false;
IncludeSpeaks=true;
STOP minutes before an event News = 30;
STOP minutes after an event News = 60;
Finally a normal robot at an affordable price! Several modes, lots of options and most importantly satbil! Your account will not be reset in the 2nd month! The secret is a lot of backtesting! Thanks!