GS grid

5
  • Experts
  • Aleksander Gladkov
    Aleksander Gladkov

    Aleksander Gladkov

    4.5 (30)
    My name is Alexander Gladkov, and I am 66 years old. I graduated from the Polytechnic Institute in St. Petersburg in 1979 and worked as a chief specialist in the creation of automated systems. For the last 6 years I have been specializing in the development of effective Expert Advisors, indicators
    20 products 32 topics 153 comments
  • Version: 10.1
  • Updated: 14 April 2025
  • Activations: 10

Uses an advanced grid algorithm with no martingale or limited Martingale (default) (version for MT5: GS grid5 ) .

  • Defines and control the current trend;
  • It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions;
  • Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;
  • Drawdown reduction algorithm (DD Reduction Algoritm);
  • Hedge algorithm;
  • Interactive trade control buttons;
  • The ability to open / close orders manually;
  • News filter to prevent trading during news release.  

Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe  M15, H1.

Works on accounts with a leverage of 1: 500 and a deposit from 1000USD.

To access the Forex Factory news feed in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab, you need to enable WebRequest: http://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml  

Principle of operation

Uses Heiken Ashi, RSI indicators. You can enable limited martingale or use a permanent lot.

Built-in filter for news about interest rates: Advisor does not open new deals on the days of publication of decisions on rates of the Fed and the ECB.

The deal starts with the first open order and ends when the total profit of the orders (separately Sell, separately Buy) exceeds the value of the Target profit parameter and, depending on the value of the Set take Maximum profit parameter:

  • NO_use - orders are closed immediately;
  • use_Signal - closed when a reversal signal is received;
  • use_Trailing - Stop Loss groups of orders are set and Trailing mode is enabled.

Parameter The Setting Set contains a list of various auto-tuning parameters for the advisor. Including " Nightly" - night scalping mode.

Settings are sorted by increasing risk and profitability. You can consider them as examples for mastering the management of the advisor.

There are filters that allow you to configure the expert Advisor for the best trading conditions.

Additional information in my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/724376

    Parameters

      Setting Set = NO - options for auto tuning advisor parameters (NO, Safety, Nightly_GMT, Work1, Work2, Work3, Work4, Risky)
      Set Take Maximum profit = use_Signal - mode of closing the deal at the highest possible profit {NO_use, use_Signal, use_Trailing}
      Use orders SELL=true;
      Use orders BUY=true;
      Open New Series  = true;
      Use Auto Direction Trade=true;
      Target profit (points) = 90 - target profit
      Magic number = 23777 - must be unique for each chart

      ------- Hedge -------
      Use Hedge =true;
      Persent Equity for activate Hedge  = 50;
      Persent Equity for close Hedge  = 99;
      Hedge order Lot Increment Factor  = 1.5;
      TP Hedge order  = 200;
      SL Hedge order  = 150;
      Hedge order Trailing Step (0 -not use)  = 0;

      ------- Lot settings -------
      Lot Mode = Lot_Increment;
      Lot Increment Factor = 1.3 - lot size lot = lot * MathPow (Lot Increment Factor, num), where num is the order number in the SELL or BUY group
      Step Size Increment Factor =1.1 - parameter for increasing the interval depending on the number of open orders
      Use Money Management = false;
      Risk level = Risk_Medium;
      Start Lots = 0.01 - the initial volume of the lot
      Number of steps to increase the lot = 7 - limits the lot increase to the specified number of steps

      ------- Orders settings -------
      Fixed distance between orders =false;
      Distance between orders (points ) =80;
      Order Stop Loss (points) = 0 - Stop Loss for current order
      Order Take Profit (points) = 0 - TakeProfit for current order
      Maximum orders = 13 - the maximum number of open orders
      Max orders for DD Reduction Algorithm  (0 -not use) = 0;

      ------- Time filters -------
      Final day = Friday - the final day of the transaction
      Start Time = "00:00" - start time (Local Time)
      End Time = "23:59" - end time (Local Time)

      ------- NEWS filters -------
      Filter News Forex Factory=false; - filter by news feed from Forex Factory
      News Alert=true;
      IncludeHigh=true;
      IncludeMedium=true;
      IncludeLow=false;
      IncludeSpeaks=true;
      STOP minutes before an event News = 30;
      STOP minutes after  an event News  = 60;

      Reviews 4
      Szilagyi Gabor
      384
      Szilagyi Gabor 2024.03.26 15:55 
       

      Finally a normal robot at an affordable price! Several modes, lots of options and most importantly satbil! Your account will not be reset in the 2nd month! The secret is a lot of backtesting! Thanks!

      Prv555
      141
      Prv555 2020.08.17 22:55 
       

      Excellent response from Author. Great grid system . Definitely worth money but need to test on several settings. Thanks

      ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
      2190
      ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2019.05.24 11:16 
       

      Excellent grid system, nice developer! Willing to listen client's opinions, always try to upgrade EA's performance.

      Highly recommend for grid EAs traders!

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      Experts
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      Experts
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      Experts
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      Experts
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      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Experts
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      Experts
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      Recovery Manager Pro MT4
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      Experts
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      Experts
      Best price Advanced grid algorithm,includes trend accounting, news, hedging and Risk manager. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smart5 receive a persona
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      Indicators
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      Experts
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      5 (1)
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor implements a trading strategy based on overbought and oversold zones of ATR RSI i4 indicator signals, which is included in the code . Trend Following, Counter Trend system , DD reduction Algoritm and Level Trading algoritm are used. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably EURUSD H1 timeframe. Live results can be viewed here . To trade with the new Forex instrument (EURUSD H1 by default), it is recommended to set up the parameter values by testing, initi
      Gain since start
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      Indicators
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
      F ully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced grid algorithm and constrained Martingale (MT4 version: GS grid ). Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Test 2021 shows a high percentage of winning orders: more than 98%. Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 1000USD. Can use the news feed from Forex Factory to prevent trading during news release (Filter News Forex Factory=true;). To access the options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab, you must enable
      GS target5
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
      The revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation with three parameters: Target profit per month (from 10% to 100%) Degree of risk (SuperLow, Low, Medium, High) Stop Loss Limit, USD Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 500USD.   Enough for work: Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust him Set the value of the desired profit per month (from 10 to 100 percent) Select the degree of risk (Low, Medium,
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
      It will perfectly complement your working Expert Advisor or manual trading with up-to-date information. There is a sound notification of exceeding the established profit and loss limits of open SELL and BUY orders. Moreover, for each currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and others, various sound alerts are activated in English. Indicators are displayed on a special panel on the chart from the moment the indicator is activated: Elapsed time Fixed profit Current profit Maximum drawdown Current d
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      3 in 1 : Report + monitoring + sending messages (Telegram, ...) to optimize trading and use of advisors. Monitoring: Panel on the chart Sending messages to Telegram Sending messages to Email Sending Notifications Sending pop-up messages Sound notifications when the established Profit/Loss levels are exceeded Monitoring is activated by pressing the Start button. Profit for the period by currency pairs, hours and Magic number for the current account. Forms four tables: by symbols, by magic number
      Trade monitoring by Telegram
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Utilities
      A professional tool for real-time monitoring of the account status and the work of Expert Advisors. Information about the account status can be sent to Telegram chats automatically at a specified interval or upon request. From the screenshots of the open charts of the terminal, you receive upon request from your Telegram bot. Account information includes: 13:02 Trade monitoring by Telegram v.1.0 (headline) Account : 6802ххх RoboForex-Pro (account information) Profit start: 2661 USD (profit earne
      News impact L
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
      Uses the built-in news calendar of the MT5 terminal or the Investing.com website (in the latter case, the Get news5 utility is required) Has the Scale parameter={100%, 110%, 125%, ...} to adjust the comfortable size of the text and control elements Tells you in which direction it is safer to open positions 3 in 1: News + Trends + Forecast News for the selected period: current and in tabular form Actual trends for 5 customizable timeframes and trend reversal levels Forecast of exchange rate mo
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Utilities
      Multi-currency trading on one chart! Creation and management of positions with trailing and breakeven, risk management and other useful functions. To fix profits, the Target profit parameter is provided; if it is greater than zero, all positions will be closed if the set value is exceeded. All positions and orders have set Stop Loss and Take profit. For multi-currency trading, taking into account the impact of news and switching symbols on the chart, it is useful to use the News impact indicato
      Bars news
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
      Indicator of news linked to a bar. The published current value of the news has a characteristic impact on the currency it relates to: positive, negative, neutral . The indicator summarizes all these values for the selected period, taking into account the importance of the news: high, medium, low . As a result, a percentage is calculated for the currency pair, which shows the news of which currency is dominant. If the value is positive, then the pair has news pressure towards BUY, if negative - S
      GS trend I
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
      The trend indicator has the ability to adjust the viewing depth and sensitivity, does not repaint and does not lag. In addition to the current trend, the chart displays trends for 5 more periods with zero trend levels for them. This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the nature of the trend movement. There is a possibility to choose the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The trend indicator can be used for any Forex financial instruments. The color s
      Filter:
      Szilagyi Gabor
      384
      Szilagyi Gabor 2024.03.26 15:55 
       

      Finally a normal robot at an affordable price! Several modes, lots of options and most importantly satbil! Your account will not be reset in the 2nd month! The secret is a lot of backtesting! Thanks!

      Prv555
      141
      Prv555 2020.08.17 22:55 
       

      Excellent response from Author. Great grid system . Definitely worth money but need to test on several settings. Thanks

      ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
      2190
      ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2019.05.24 11:16 
       

      Excellent grid system, nice developer! Willing to listen client's opinions, always try to upgrade EA's performance.

      Highly recommend for grid EAs traders!

      Gino De Andrea Calvo
      2468
      Gino De Andrea Calvo 2019.05.24 10:47 
       

      Great Grid System, both for safe and risky strategies. Great developer too. Thanks for this new update.

      Reply to review