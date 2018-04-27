Uses an advanced grid algorithm with no martingale or limited Martingale (default) (version for MT5: GS grid5 ) .

Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;

Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;

Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;

Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;

Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;

Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ;

Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15, H1.

Works on accounts with a leverage of 1: 500 and a deposit from 1000USD.

To access the Forex Factory news feed in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab, you need to enable WebRequest: http://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml



Principle of operation

Uses Heiken Ashi, RSI indicators. You can enable limited martingale or use a permanent lot.

Built-in filter for news about interest rates: Advisor does not open new deals on the days of publication of decisions on rates of the Fed and the ECB.

The deal starts with the first open order and ends when the total profit of the orders (separately Sell, separately Buy) exceeds the value of the Target profit parameter and, depending on the value of the Set take Maximum profit parameter:

NO_use - orders are closed immediately;

use_Signal - closed when a reversal signal is received;

use_Trailing - Stop Loss groups of orders are set and Trailing mode is enabled.

Parameter The Setting Set contains a list of various auto-tuning parameters for the advisor. Including " Nightly" - night scalping mode.

Settings are sorted by increasing risk and profitability. You can consider them as examples for mastering the management of the advisor.

There are filters that allow you to configure the expert Advisor for the best trading conditions.

Additional information in my blog: