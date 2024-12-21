GS Trend5

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  • Aleksander Gladkov
    Aleksander Gladkov

    Aleksander Gladkov

    4.5 (30)
    My name is Alexander Gladkov, and I am 66 years old. I graduated from the Polytechnic Institute in St. Petersburg in 1979 and worked as a chief specialist in the creation of automated systems. For the last 6 years I have been specializing in the development of effective Expert Advisors, indicators
    20 products 32 topics 153 comments
  • Version: 1.8
  • Updated: 21 December 2024
  • Activations: 5

The advisor is designed for autonomous automatic round-the-clock trading on the EUR/USD pair, timeframe M15.

There is a protection of the deposit from significant drawdown and a mode for saving a profitable transaction.

Trades one deal. With the set parameters, it turns out to be one per day on average.

How it works

Uses the author's algorithm for analyzing three indicators and the direction of market movement to make a decision to open a deal.

  • RSI
  • Stochastic
  • Bands
  • market direction

Opens an order based on trend characteristics with set SL and TP in accordance with the specified StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters.

The position can be accompanied by a Trailing algorithm (Use Trailing=true; parameter)

Closes a position based on reversal signs (Acceptable loss, Acceptable profit parameters) or specified StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters.

If there is no order open by him, the advisor analyzes the current opportunity for a trade.

Deposit protection: The advisor remembers the maximum deposit value reached and if the current one is less than the set percentage, SaveDeposit stops trading.

Profitable trade saving mode: The SaveProfit parameter sets the percentage of the TakeProfit parameter value.

The resulting value is used by the advisor to close the deal in the event of a market reversal.

If SaveProfit = 0 the mode is not used.

Recommended conditions

Can work on any accounts, with any deposit and leverage, for example:

  • Deposit: 100 USD
  • Leverage : 1:20
  • Currency pair: EUR/USD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Any types of accounts (Netting, Hedging)

Description of parameters

  • MagicNumber = 133500; - must be unique for each chart
  • SaveDeposit = 50; - percentage of deposit saved from the maximum reached (if the current is less - stops trading)
  • Use Money Management (Lot % from Balance) = true;
  • Risk level = Medium;
  • Lots = 0.01; - lot volume
  • Order Stop Loss = 800; - parameter for setting StopLoss of the transaction (more than 30)
  • Order Take Profit = 1000; - parameter for setting the TakeProfit of the transaction (more than 30)
  • Acceptable loss = 650; - acceptable loss parameter (greater than 0)
  • Acceptable profit = 650; - acceptable profit parameter (greater than 0)
  • SaveProfit = 32; - percentage of profit retention from the value set by the TakeProfit parameter when the market reverses (from 0 to 90)
  • Max spread for opening positions = 0; 0 - not use
  • ------- Trailing -------
  • Use Trailing = true;
  • Trailing timer, in seconds =10;
  • Trailing Stop, cents = 225;
  • Trailing Step, cents =38
  • Slippage (Deviation in cents) =10;
  • ------- Trend -------
  • Parameter of market movement =600; - parameter of the algorithm for determining the direction of market movement
  • Trend timeframe = M15;
  • Trend level mode = Average Open/Close;
  • Trend period =24;
  • Trend filter =1;
  • ------- Stochastic -------
  • lo_level = 16; - Stochastic indicator parameter
  • ------ RSI -------
  • lower = 40; - RSI indicator parameter
  • ------- Bollinger Bands -------
  • bb_delta = 37; - Bands indicator parameter

The set parameter values are optimal for trading on the EUR/USD M15 pair.

The results in the strategy tester for September-November 2024 with different Risk level values are shown in the screenshots.

To see how the advisor trades, it is useful to run it in the strategy tester in visualization mode.


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The Expert Advisor implements a trading strategy based on overbought and oversold zones of ATR RSI i4 indicator signals, which is included in the code . Trend Following, Counter Trend system , DD reduction Algoritm and Level Trading algoritm are used. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably EURUSD H1 timeframe. Live results can be viewed here . To trade with the new Forex instrument (EURUSD H1 by default), it is recommended to set up the parameter values by testing, initi
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A professional tool for real-time monitoring of the account status and the work of Expert Advisors. Information about the account status can be sent to Telegram chats automatically at a specified interval or upon request. From the screenshots of the open charts of the terminal, you receive upon request from your Telegram bot. Account information includes: 13:02 Trade monitoring by Telegram v.1.0 (headline) Account : 6802ххх RoboForex-Pro (account information) Profit start: 2661 USD (profit earne
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The trend indicator has the ability to adjust the viewing depth and sensitivity, does not repaint and does not lag. In addition to the current trend, the chart displays trends for 5 more periods with zero trend levels for them. This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the nature of the trend movement. There is a possibility to choose the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The trend indicator can be used for any Forex financial instruments. The color s
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