The advisor is designed for autonomous automatic round-the-clock trading on the EUR/USD pair, timeframe M15.

There is a protection of the deposit from significant drawdown and a mode for saving a profitable transaction.

Trades one deal. With the set parameters, it turns out to be one per day on average.

How it works

Uses the author's algorithm for analyzing three indicators and the direction of market movement to make a decision to open a deal.

RSI

Stochastic

Bands

market direction

Opens an order based on trend characteristics with set SL and TP in accordance with the specified StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters.

The position can be accompanied by a Trailing algorithm (Use Trailing=true; parameter)



Closes a position based on reversal signs (Acceptable loss, Acceptable profit parameters) or specified StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters.

If there is no order open by him, the advisor analyzes the current opportunity for a trade.

Deposit protection: The advisor remembers the maximum deposit value reached and if the current one is less than the set percentage, SaveDeposit stops trading.

Profitable trade saving mode: The SaveProfit parameter sets the percentage of the TakeProfit parameter value.

The resulting value is used by the advisor to close the deal in the event of a market reversal.

If SaveProfit = 0 the mode is not used.

Recommended conditions

Can work on any accounts, with any deposit and leverage, for example:



Deposit: 100 USD

Leverage : 1:20

: 1:20 Currency pair: EUR/USD

Timeframe: M15

Any types of accounts (Netting, Hedging)



Description of parameters

MagicNumber = 133500; - must be unique for each chart

SaveDeposit = 50; - percentage of deposit saved from the maximum reached (if the current is less - stops trading)

Use Money Management (Lot % from Balance) = true;

Risk level = Medium;

Lots = 0.01; - lot volume

Order Stop Loss = 800; - parameter for setting StopLoss of the transaction (more than 30)

Order Take Profit = 1000; - parameter for setting the TakeProfit of the transaction (more than 30)

Acceptable loss = 650; - acceptable loss parameter (greater than 0)

Acceptable profit = 650; - acceptable profit parameter (greater than 0)

SaveProfit = 32; - percentage of profit retention from the value set by the TakeProfit parameter when the market reverses (from 0 to 90)

Max spread for opening positions = 0; 0 - not use

------- Trailing -------



Use Trailing = true;

Trailing timer, in seconds =10;

Trailing Stop, cents = 225;

Trailing Step, cents =38

Slippage (Deviation in cents) =10;

------- Trend -------

Parameter of market movement =600; - parameter of the algorithm for determining the direction of market movement

Trend timeframe = M15;

Trend level mode = Average Open/Close;



Trend period =24;



Trend filter =1;



------- Stochastic -------



lo_level = 16; - Stochastic indicator parameter

------ RSI -------



lower = 40; - RSI indicator parameter

------- Bollinger Bands -------



bb_delta = 37; - Bands indicator parameter

The set parameter values are optimal for trading on the EUR/USD M15 pair.

The results in the strategy tester for September-November 2024 with different Risk level values are shown in the screenshots.

To see how the advisor trades, it is useful to run it in the strategy tester in visualization mode.