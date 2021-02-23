XMaster Scalping NEW - a simple indicator that determines the beginning and end of a trend. It can be said very well, even ideal for both scalping and medium / long-term trading. When plotted on a chart, it is located in the basement, which gives you the opportunity to draw trend lines / levels on the price and look into the basement at the indicator.













How to use: It's simple. Sale yellow, buy green. The colors can be changed in the settings.













Additional trading information: Works best on trend pairs, for example EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD.

You can select any timeframes, from M1 to D1.

















Settings: there is only one Period parameter in the indicator settings. This is done in order to make it easier for a trader to trade and not to confuse a lot of settings. This parameter is very simple and indicates the length of the indicator stride. The higher the value of the parameter, the more smooth and longer the lines on the graph. At high values ​​of this parameter, the indicator skips small price movements.