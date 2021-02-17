Trade Copier Local

This tools is simplest Trade Copier that use your local pc to store your position list.

Fast, Simple

We dont have complicated files.

Just this EA, with 2 mode.

Master Mode to store your positions

And Client mode to copy all the position from local storage.

Its free tools, for unlimited usage, and unlimited Metatrader and unlimited account number.

Enjoy





Inputs:

Mode > To select Copier Mode. Master Store your positions, and client mode copy the stored positions

Slipage > To protect taking new positions with slippage value

Mult > Lot Multiplier for copy master positions with new lot

StartWithDD > Start Copy if DD is high

AccountDD > Start Copy with DD in %







