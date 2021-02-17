Trade Copier Local

4.47

This tools is simplest Trade Copier that use your local pc to store your position list.

Fast, Simple

We dont have complicated files.

Just this EA, with 2 mode.

Master Mode to store your positions

And Client mode to copy all the position from local storage.

Its free tools, for unlimited usage, and unlimited Metatrader and unlimited account number.

Enjoy


Inputs:

Mode > To select Copier Mode. Master Store your positions, and client mode copy the stored positions

Slipage > To protect taking new positions with slippage value

Mult > Lot Multiplier for copy master positions with new lot

StartWithDD > Start Copy if DD is high

AccountDD > Start Copy with DD in %



Reviews 23
nikolay_
16
nikolay_ 2024.02.18 17:15 
 

Perfect solution for a simple local copier. Thank you for the free version!

Andy Aryanto
323
Andy Aryanto 2023.07.25 11:14 
 

Thank you for the ea. It works perfectly without any problem. Very easy setup

Elmira2022
85
Elmira2022 2023.07.08 05:02 
 

Useful and very good for parallel trading!

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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yahosseinq
201
yahosseinq 2024.08.30 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2024.09.18 10:20
Thank you for your review. and thanks for using our tools
nikolay_
16
nikolay_ 2024.02.18 17:15 
 

Perfect solution for a simple local copier. Thank you for the free version!

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2024.02.24 19:43
We are happy that we could help you with this free EA.
Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.12.20 19:43 
 

No funciona

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2023.11.24 07:26 
 

Many thanks for your generosity.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.11.24 19:16
Our pleasure. Hope you find it useful and thank for using our tools
Andy Aryanto
323
Andy Aryanto 2023.07.25 11:14 
 

Thank you for the ea. It works perfectly without any problem. Very easy setup

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.07.25 13:53
Thanks for using our tools
Elmira2022
85
Elmira2022 2023.07.08 05:02 
 

Useful and very good for parallel trading!

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.07.09 13:05
Thanks for your comment
Budhi Mulyono
20
Budhi Mulyono 2023.02.17 04:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.02.17 12:43
Thank you for your review. it's a free tool for those who need it. thanks for using it
DerMatze91
14
DerMatze91 2023.01.18 14:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.01.18 21:57
Thanks you for comment. Also thanks for using our tools
Jaan Liiv
169
Jaan Liiv 2022.09.30 11:54 
 

Works perfectly. Easy userface and quick support from EA maker

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.01.18 21:57
Thank you for review and thanks for using our tools
erwan4421
139
erwan4421 2022.08.08 00:22 
 

ne fonctionne pas , les trad ne sont pas copier vers le compte.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.01.18 21:56
This EA doesn't work with symbol that contains prefix/suffix
RK99
2802
RK99 2022.06.26 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.06.27 15:26
Thank you for using our tools, it's our pleasure
Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2022.05.22 23:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.05.22 23:18
1. please ask your question in the comments tab, not in the review tab.
2. you don't need any client number or master number.
Attach the EA on 2 metatrader. on the chart, you can select the master or client by clicking on the chart buttons.
bharatw
282
bharatw 2022.01.12 19:10 
 

Great product. Works as per the specification. Thank you to the author.

Ruslan Nicolaev
558
Ruslan Nicolaev 2022.01.12 08:37 
 

Zero divide error persist product is not for serious traders

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2022.01.10 11:45 
 

10/01/2022 I get Utility. At the moment looks good. It's free nice. Therefore I give 5 stars I will update my review after some days with the more information.

11/01/2022 Update. I had some problem but works very well. Now I copying 2 master -> slave. Any problem.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.01.10 20:31
grate. thanks for using our tools.
Mahmoud Hashemi
261
Mahmoud Hashemi 2021.12.24 16:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.12.24 16:18
Enjoy
Tran Vinh Vu
1980
Tran Vinh Vu 2021.12.20 17:22 
 

thanks

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.12.22 23:15
Thank you too for using all of my EAs :)
It's my pleasure.
mehrdad20ad
14
mehrdad20ad 2021.09.26 13:04 
 

Hi Thanks a lot for making best copier. I have a question, in Slippage protection, which number is the best for copying All Gold trades. You know that sometimes Gold market price changes very fast, but I Want to copy almost All of the positions. which number do you suggest? Thank you.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.10.31 10:50
Thank you for your comments.
Slippage is different/spread of the Master price and the price of the client. For example, in scalping, the main EA opens and closes the position in 2-3 pip profit you can't copy if the slippage is more than 0.2 pip. because the profit is less for the client.
so this slippage protection control that copies a position if it is good enough close to the master position price.
for the scalp, slippage is good to be less than 10 points (1pip)
long-term trading is not importante
also, we have a great feature on this EA. if the master opens a long position and goes to the loss it's a good situation that the copy trade opens it in loss cause your Risk/reward ratio is better than the master.
our EA bypass the slipage if the R/R is better than the master
Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:02 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.07.11 14:52
Thanks Mehdi, and thank for using our tools
623133
112
623133 2021.06.04 16:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.07.11 14:51
Thank you for using our tools
yes sure maybe in futures we make it
12
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