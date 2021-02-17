Trade Copier Local
- Utilities
-
Sara SabaghiA professional developer
We produce innovative software, tools, and solutions for financial markets to rally traders around and improve their trades and investment performance.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 2 March 2021
This tools is simplest Trade Copier that use your local pc to store your position list.
Fast, Simple
We dont have complicated files.
Just this EA, with 2 mode.
Master Mode to store your positions
And Client mode to copy all the position from local storage.
Its free tools, for unlimited usage, and unlimited Metatrader and unlimited account number.
Enjoy
Inputs:
Mode > To select Copier Mode. Master Store your positions, and client mode copy the stored positions
Slipage > To protect taking new positions with slippage value
Mult > Lot Multiplier for copy master positions with new lot
StartWithDD > Start Copy if DD is high
AccountDD > Start Copy with DD in %
Perfect solution for a simple local copier. Thank you for the free version!