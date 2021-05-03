Super Trend Pro

Its simple. as you see in product picture you can find out how it work.

We Use Several MA and use Statistics and Probability inside the code to draw nice, great and pure Trend Detection.

Do you like it? Yes me too

Here, Super trend pro with 100% non-repainting indicator



Input Parameter is clear and simple.





Inputs

Period 1 --------------------------->>>> Use for mathematical calculating

Period 2 --------------------------->>>> MA Period

Indicator Type ------------------->>>> Use for Scalping Or Long term Trade

VolalityFilter --------------------->>>> Safe Signal for filter High Volatility market

Filter period --------------------->>>> Filter Size

BarsCount ------------------------>>>> Bar Quantity for trend calculating

Send me Allert ------------------->>>> Alert Send

Show Signal Arrows ------------->>>> :)

Safe Signal On Flat Market ----->>>> :)

Buy Trend Color ------------------>>>> Its your customizing color

Sell Trend Color ------------------->>>> Its your customizing color

Buy Signal Color ------------------>>>> Its your customizing color

Sell Signal Color ------------------->>>> Its your customizing color



