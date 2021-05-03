Super Trend pro
- Indicators
-
Sara SabaghiA professional developer
We produce innovative software, tools, and solutions for financial markets to rally traders around and improve their trades and investment performance.
- Version: 1.0
Super Trend Pro
Its simple. as you see in product picture you can find out how it work.
We Use Several MA and use Statistics and Probability inside the code to draw nice, great and pure Trend Detection.
Do you like it? Yes me too
Here, Super trend pro with 100% non-repainting indicator
Input Parameter is clear and simple.
Inputs
Period 1 --------------------------->>>> Use for mathematical calculating
Period 2 --------------------------->>>> MA Period
Indicator Type ------------------->>>> Use for Scalping Or Long term Trade
VolalityFilter --------------------->>>> Safe Signal for filter High Volatility market
Filter period --------------------->>>> Filter Size
BarsCount ------------------------>>>> Bar Quantity for trend calculating
Send me Allert ------------------->>>> Alert Send
Show Signal Arrows ------------->>>> :)
Safe Signal On Flat Market ----->>>> :)
Buy Trend Color ------------------>>>> Its your customizing color
Sell Trend Color ------------------->>>> Its your customizing color
Buy Signal Color ------------------>>>> Its your customizing color
Sell Signal Color ------------------->>>> Its your customizing color
Very nice indicator , can we limit the alerts to like same alerts ＝3 within a minute?thanks for the great work