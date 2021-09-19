Gold Extractor

4.29

⚡Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community)

Brief about, gold/XAUUSD?

Gold has been considered a highly valuable commodity for millennia and the gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world.

Most commonly quoted in US Dollars is (XAU/USD).

All the times in Forex, Hedge funders and big kids use gold to hedge their basket from market risk. and they use this gold as a hedge. For this reason, gold holds value well and makes it a reliable safe haven like the risk-on risk-off sentiment.

When the US dollar is strengthened with demand actually big Kids sell gold to buy US dollar and if the US get down they Buy gold to hedge and protect their assets. Generally, gold price tends to increase as stocks and bonds decline.

Now hot we can find this demands or market situation in market?

[ User guide & installation | EA Panel | Set file| Join EA channel (Link in bio) | All product ]


The Gold Extractor EA:

US10Y:

Bond is a debt obligation issued by the United States government with a maturity of 10 years upon initial issuance. A 10-year Treasury note pays interest at a fixed rate once every six months and pays the face value to the holder at maturity.

The U.S. government partially funds itself by issuing 10-year Treasury notes. Inflation expectations affects on these bonds prices and changing the bonds prices effect on bonds yield.

Traders, financial institute and big traders invest in this bonds to hedge their assists in risky market. Like investing in fixed income funds.

The US10Y indicator, determined the 10 years US bond yield and shows the investor confidence about the markets.

If traders have more confidence in market, sells their bonds and buys risky assets in their cash.

If trades confidence decrease, so trader sells their assets and buy bonds. generally positive changes in US10Y means bond sold and boy risky assets (greed) and vice versa, buying bonds means risk aversion (fear)


Because the gold is a safe-haven assets, With this indicator, we can find the FEAR and GREED sentiment in market to trade the gold ans a assets that trader buy or sell it in exactly FEAR and GREED situation.

When the market goes to Risk/ON - Risk OFF, with US monetary polity changes or bond yield changes effect on gold price. gold price has negative coloration between US10Y and nice positive correlation with real yield (iShares TIPS Bond ETF)

Gold Extractor, collecting all the necessary fundamental information, US10Y data and real yield (iShares TIPS Bond ETF) as Inflation expectations to predict gold movement and trade with the Scalping strategy.



Features:

  • complex panel with all functions that you need to have for manual trading.
  • You can trade manually with a negative correlation between gold and US10Y with our panel technical data and let EA to manage it and close positions in profit
  • Trail function, Auto-close function, martingale recovery, Auto Close with your customized profit.
  • Martingale strategy to recover loss trades. also you can limit this martingale steps
  • For safety, martingales can be closed in custom drow-down value
  • Martingale can be closed when the technical trend was changed
  • You have all the economic news/calendar listed on your chart, on your panel + Session market time
  • You have 13 major/important countries bond yield data on your chart, on your panel
  • EA uses real-time Real yield (iShares TIPS Bond ETF) value with possitive corelation and US10Y negative correlation with gold to scalp in correct direction


Recommendation:

  • Use ECN (narrow spread) account - 2 Digit gold price, EA is a SCALPER
  • Attach EA on Timeframe M15, for backtest use H15 too.
  • If your broker uses a prefix or suffix (e.g. XAUUSD.a) you should update it in the EA inputs
  • Use 500$ as minimum balance and leverage 1/400 and higher

Note: Don't forget to add news and fundamental source link on your Allow web request list for news filter and other fundamentals data

Backtest is not real result for this EA, Because 50% of trades confirmation comes from online data (US10Y and iShares TIPS) also EA use online News filter to avoide bad market movement and this online data dosn't work in backtest.


Reviews 50
forexmania
1825
forexmania 2024.07.09 01:53 
 

I'm using this great EA on a two digit Broker with low spread. This EA is very adaptive we only need to change the parameters. The support has a five star quality. Kind regards from switzerland Yves Atteslander

Alfredo Idalgo
183
Alfredo Idalgo 2023.03.15 12:20 
 

%220 gain from March 2022.. Awesome!

Inyoman Setiasa
141
Inyoman Setiasa 2022.08.09 05:22 
 

great EA mantab...

Recommended products
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
BB Scalper on EURCHF
Bogdan Leparda
Experts
ONLY FOR EURCHF This strategy is using Bollinger Bands on the EURCHF timeframe M15. Simple things always work. The most important are the settings behind this strategy and that's my secret :D. I do NOT recommend changes on the default settings because those are the best I could find by testing and backtesting. If you really want to lose time trying different setting, go ahead, no problem, backtesting the strategy is free. This EA is tested and backtested in the most recent trading environment, p
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
MAs combo EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Product Description: MA Crossover EA  The   MA Crossover EA   is a robust and fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA is ideal for traders looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, as it eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution of trading strategies. Key Features Trailing Stop for Risk Management : The EA includes a trailing stop feature that locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor. The trailing stop activa
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Golge Guardian
Ismail Demirci
Experts
ENGLISH VERSION GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models . Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters a
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Experts
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
WhiteCatFX
Polsin Kingket
Experts
White Cat FX Automatic Trading System designed for trading H1-H4.  Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings or set files. Symbol : EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD Time Frame : H4. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread. Minimum Deposit : $100 USD. Parameters Magicnumber : Magic number Lots  : Lot size Takeprofit  : Points to take profit Stoploss :  Points to stoploss UseTralingStop :  Use Trailing Stop SpreadLimit  : Points to Spread Limit
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
BigPIPs MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Oil Wti Trader M30
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for LIGHT CRUDE OIL (WTI) M30 timeframe. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   BREAKOUT of the KELTNER CHANNEL   after some time of consolidation   .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with    FIXED STOP LOSS . To catch more profit there is also a    TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset
Gold Tiger PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Gold Tiger based on a unique algorithm that will allow you to receive constant profit from binary options trading and scalping, as well as from conservative trading of several instruments simultaneously. This Expert Advisor can be used to trade all instruments without exception on all markets and on any timeframes. The download version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal color. If you want to get an EA with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us.
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Experts
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
More from author
Super Trend pro
Sara Sabaghi
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Super Trend Pro  Its simple. as you see in product picture you can find out how it work. We Use Several MA and use Statistics and Probability inside the code to draw nice, great and pure Trend Detection. Do you like it? Yes me too Here, Super trend pro with 100% non-repainting indicator Input Parameter is clear and simple. Inputs Period 1 --------------------------->>>> Use for mathematical calculating Period 2 --------------------------->>>> MA Period Indicator Type ------------------->>>> Use
FREE
Session Map
Sara Sabaghi
Indicators
Ziwox World Map Session Indicator for MetaTrader 4   Bring global market awareness directly into your charts! Our World Map Session Indicator displays a real-time world map as the background of your MT4 chart, perfectly synchronized with the current trading session. Key Features: Live Session Sync: See exactly where you are in the global session timeline, the current candle is matched to its position on the world map. Toggle Sync Mode: Switch between live sync mode and a fixed map view with sess
FREE
Flow Trend
Sara Sabaghi
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Flow Trend Flow  trend is designed to detect the market trend with special calculation and a combination of Bolinger band and statistical moving period to detect the market trend without frequency change and fault. This indicator is designed with simple parameters to use fast and easy and helpful tools to trade in a pure direction and set your SL/TP with this indicator cloud system.
FREE
Trade Copier Local
Sara Sabaghi
4.47 (15)
Utilities
This tools is simplest Trade Copier that use your local pc to store your position list. Fast, Simple We dont have complicated files. Just this EA, with 2 mode. Master Mode to store your positions And Client mode to copy all the position from local storage. Its free tools, for unlimited usage, and unlimited Metatrader and unlimited account number. Enjoy Inputs: Mode > To select Copier Mode. Master Store your positions, and client mode copy the stored positions Slipage > To protect taking new pos
FREE
Ziwox COT report
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Utilities
What is The Commitment of Traders (COT)? The Commitment of Traders (COT) report is a weekly publication of net positions in the future market that is released on Fridays by   CFTC commission. It is an outline for the commitment of the classified traders as commercial traders, speculators (non-commercial traders), and non-reportable traders. We use this report to understand the dynamics of the market. The commitment of commercial traders is not important for us because they take a position to he
FREE
Trend Scalp Pro
Sara Sabaghi
3.11 (19)
Experts
Brief Many traders don't trust robots... they Just use technical analysis and make manual orders. So what happens if this technical analysis for make the best decision, working AUTOMATIC!   Yes. We do that. What is it? the Trend Scalp pro Trend Scalp Pro   is achieved from 10 years of experience and research on thousands of strategies, By combining them to make Real Smart Robot.   TSP  is an EA that uses the several Ind inside the EA and Super Trend Line   to find out the sensitivity situation
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Night Theft
Sara Sabaghi
4 (3)
Experts
What is Night Theft? When Market is in Rest of the night, when all Banks, all market actors in a nice sleep WE ARE WORKING JUST in this Time WE USE a lot of statistical analysis and Super Smart Trend catcher to detect the trend and theft the price at the night We trade on special hours of GMT | 20 PM until 2 AM We use Intelligent Smart algorithm to recover loss orders to profit orders. Test EA on backtesting, See the sweet result and Enjoy this EA Features: If your order is in loss, Ea has a re
Order Squeeze
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Squeeze These levels are calculated in the lowest time frame with candle details. Ind calculates the quantity of market tick, volume per tick, and orders per candle. So with this statistical data, you catch the important price levels that supply and demand in the market are attractive for sellers and buyers. Institutes and banks trade with huge order lots and they need a lot of sellers for their BUY or need a lot of buyers when they want to sell an asset. They do that in special levels ful
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trade List
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
ZIWOX TRADE LIST Description: Feeling weary with your small screen? and you need to close your trade list tab to have a larger perspective of chart? Require better management of your trade list? such as win rate, risk/reward ratio? Its a simple tools, but usefull. consolidate your trade list, active positions, opened positions and pending orders onto a distinct chart embellished with refined visuals. It contains with a lots of usefull information. Feautures: List your trades and positions sort
Live Orderbook
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
Live OrderBook, Another high-level tool by Ziwox Order Book An order book is an electronic list of buy and sell orders for a specific asset, organized by price level. It provides real-time data on market depth, showing the amount of pending orders including the specific levels at which they have set their stop loss and take profits . This tool is crucial for traders as it helps them understand the supply and demand dynamics of the asset, identify potential support and resistance levels, and gaug
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Global Economy
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
Ziwox Global Economy Tools What are the Ziwox Global Economy Tools? The Ziwox Global Economy Tool is a comprehensive solution for forex traders, providing historical economic data and index charts for the most critical countries in global trading. Designed to enhance trading decisions, this tool allows you to easily access, analyze, and visualize key economic indicators from countries like the EU, US, GB, CA, AU, NZ, JP, CH, CN, IT, DE, FR, BR, MX, ZA, SG, HK, IN, NO, KR, ES, and SE. Traders can
Filter:
forexmania
1825
forexmania 2024.07.09 01:53 
 

I'm using this great EA on a two digit Broker with low spread. This EA is very adaptive we only need to change the parameters. The support has a five star quality. Kind regards from switzerland Yves Atteslander

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2024.07.09 16:09
Thank you, Yves! We're glad you're enjoying the EA and our support. Happy trading from Switzerland!
keithlim123
120
keithlim123 2024.05.06 12:47 
 

I applied this EA on two MT4 brokers on XAUUSD chart, same timeframe, same settings. On broker A, it says "fund sell, technical sell". On broker B, it says "fund buy, technical buy". So which is the truth? As a result of this discrepancy, one MT4 account is doing counter-trend trading and heavily layering martingale now and facing huge drawdown. Chances are, the account gonna get wiped out. This is not the first time my account has gone busted as a result of this EA. So this EA in my honest opinion, has poor performance.

Alfredo Idalgo
183
Alfredo Idalgo 2023.03.15 12:20 
 

%220 gain from March 2022.. Awesome!

Abraham Usman Asanji
486
Abraham Usman Asanji 2023.02.06 10:33 
 

too bad expert advisor!!!!! it blow up my account. Its stupid it keep on opening trade against the trend.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.02.07 15:35
How much was your account?
Did you use our settings? Did you use our recommendation?
Our live signals represent what we have to offer. no blow no crash!
Inyoman Setiasa
141
Inyoman Setiasa 2022.08.09 05:22 
 

great EA mantab...

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.08.11 09:56
Thank you for your review. hope you enjoy it
Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2022.08.08 17:51 
 

Author is doing very best to improve the ea and always listens to others opinions through survey, i appreciate his attitude and skill while crafting this ea

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.08.11 09:55
It's our pleasure. thank you for using our tools and thank you for your review
Raul Rodriguez
136
Raul Rodriguez 2022.08.08 17:17 
 

Great EA.. just follow instructions and dont get overgreedy.. you will be fine

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.08.11 09:55
Thank you for your comment. best regards
Mina Malk
60
Mina Malk 2022.08.01 06:45 
 

Don't buy this Expert , I lost 10k$ with using it ... this expert is very bad , and you will burn your money be careful

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.08.01 13:49
I'm sorry about that my friend. We have several set files that help you to trade with your trade style. if you like to trade without loss use BB set file without a safe close system.
please backtest the EA with our set file to find out the diferences
Chin Wei Toh
559
Chin Wei Toh 2022.07.21 15:10 
 

Bad

Mariano Visco
293
Mariano Visco 2022.07.07 18:04 
 

this EA makes very strong martingala...so you MUST have a very big account to survive its drowdawn...not for sure the 500€ balance you can see in the signal! in fact the signal has been burnt and I had alarge losses on my account. TERRIBLE EA, DO NOT BUY IT...CAN'T UNDERSTAND WHY IT IS RATED SO HIGH!

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.08.01 13:02
In the new version, we have several strategies with several set files. safe method keeps you safe from big DD and other strategies available for those who want to trade with high risk and high gain
Our safe method strategy closed martingale when the trend changed.
ninatjeuw
560
ninatjeuw 2022.07.06 16:54 
 

i wish there was zero star for this kind of product. the excavator is one hell of a junk. it belongs to any junkyards instead of mql market. it tried to make few cents by making up to 80% drawdown. eventually it blew up my account. the risk/ratio is so pathetic.

Medaka
181
Medaka 2022.06.15 14:45 
 

I was interested in this EA, but I'm not good at English. Oh? $ 150? I got it in a hurry! Great EA! And I learned the importance of money management. This artistic EA is programmed not only to collect money in front of you, but also to not lose money. Steadily and surely! Thanks to Sara!

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.06.21 12:56
We are really happy with our customers satisfied. thank you for your review and thanks for using our tools.
fernique jean francois
136
fernique jean francois 2022.05.13 11:13 
 

Excellent performance great EA

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.05.20 00:02
Thank you very much for your review.
Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2022.05.04 04:24 
 

This EA should be Illegal. LOL Wish you would have designed this EA years ago. Finally making stable profits. I love gold! Best EA ever developed, period! Worth 5 times what you are asking. Thank you for changing my life for the better Sara. Happy trading everyone! PS...Still using Night Theft and Fast in Fast out.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.05.06 18:16
Thank you for your nice review. I'm happy with your satisfaction. Wish you the best, lock and money
Sathit Sukhirun
4361
Sathit Sukhirun 2022.04.08 04:21 
 

Good Ea

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.04.09 11:55
Thank you for using our EA, and thanks for review
Neris Gonzalez Martinez
300
Neris Gonzalez Martinez 2022.03.13 18:55 
 

Ok, this EA is like a very patient, cold and calculating human. I like the way it is. Just be sure to follow the developer instructions, with the right amount AND RISK MANAGEMENT you can make good Profit. Really, very safe EA, just follow the developer instructions.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.03.13 21:14
Thank you, dear Martinez, Thanks for using this EA, and thanks for your review
Jwinter
116
Jwinter 2022.03.10 11:15 
 

This EA is godlike. The growth is good with not much dd. You can accelerate it by "manual trading mode" as long as you have more than enough capital. And the author is helpful with fast reply.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.03.11 12:46
We are happy to see such a review like this. Thank you for using our tools and thanks for your review
Chen Huai An
189
Chen Huai An 2022.02.25 11:44 
 

maintain low DD

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.02.25 11:47
Thank you for your review and thanks for using it
yandearta95
26
yandearta95 2022.02.16 11:18 
 

EA DOES NOT POSITION AT ALL 1 DAY AFTER INSTALLATION AND THERE IS TRADE STOP WRITE, CAN YOU HELP ME WHY?

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.02.17 12:23
Welcome to using an EA with News filter and FOMC meeting day
kouassi Djaha
86
kouassi Djaha 2022.02.16 07:34 
 

No support. EA doesn't work

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2022.08.08 16:13
EA dos not work? No support? You just message me 2 hours ago :) Be patient bro
123
Reply to review