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Brief about, gold/XAUUSD?

Gold has been considered a highly valuable commodity for millennia and the gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world.

Most commonly quoted in US Dollars is (XAU/USD).

All the times in Forex, Hedge funders and big kids use gold to hedge their basket from market risk. and they use this gold as a hedge. For this reason, gold holds value well and makes it a reliable safe haven like the risk-on risk-off sentiment.

When the US dollar is strengthened with demand actually big Kids sell gold to buy US dollar and if the US get down they Buy gold to hedge and protect their assets. Generally, gold price tends to increase as stocks and bonds decline.

Now hot we can find this demands or market situation in market?

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The Gold Extractor EA:

Bond is a debt obligation issued by the United States government with a maturity of 10 years upon initial issuance. A 10-year Treasury note pays interest at a fixed rate once every six months and pays the face value to the holder at maturity.

The U.S. government partially funds itself by issuing 10-year Treasury notes. Inflation expectations affects on these bonds prices and changing the bonds prices effect on bonds yield.

Traders, financial institute and big traders invest in this bonds to hedge their assists in risky market. Like investing in fixed income funds.

The US10Y indicator, determined the 10 years US bond yield and shows the investor confidence about the markets.

If traders have more confidence in market, sells their bonds and buys risky assets in their cash.

If trades confidence decrease, so trader sells their assets and buy bonds. generally positive changes in US10Y means bond sold and boy risky assets (greed) and vice versa, buying bonds means risk aversion (fear)





Because the gold is a safe-haven assets, With this indicator, we can find the FEAR and GREED sentiment in market to trade the gold ans a assets that trader buy or sell it in exactly FEAR and GREED situation.

When the market goes to Risk/ON - Risk OFF, with US monetary polity changes or bond yield changes effect on gold price. gold price has negative coloration between US10Y and nice positive correlation with real yield (iShares TIPS Bond ETF)

Gold Extractor, collecting all the necessary fundamental information, US10Y data and real yield (iShares TIPS Bond ETF) as Inflation expectations to predict gold movement and trade with the Scalping strategy.









Features:

complex panel with all functions that you need to have for manual trading.

You can trade manually with a negative correlation between gold and US10Y with our panel technical data and let EA to manage it and close positions in profit

Trail function, Auto-close function, martingale recovery, Auto Close with your customized profit.

Martingale strategy to recover loss trades. also you can limit this martingale steps

For safety, martingales can be closed in custom drow-down value

Martingale can be closed when the technical trend was changed

You have all the economic news/calendar listed on your chart, on your panel + Session market time

You have 13 major/important countries bond yield data on your chart, on your panel

bond yield data on your chart, on your panel EA uses real-time Real yield (iShares TIPS Bond ETF) value with possitive corelation and US10Y negative correlation with gold to scalp in correct direction





Recommendation:

Use ECN (narrow spread) account - 2 Digit gold price, EA is a SCALPER

Attach EA on Timeframe M15, for backtest use H15 too.

If your broker uses a prefix or suffix (e.g. XAUUSD.a) you should update it in the EA inputs

Use 500$ as minimum balance and leverage 1/400 and higher





Note: Don't forget to add news and fundamental source link on your Allow web request list for news filter and other fundamentals data Backtest is not real result for this EA, Because 50% of trades confirmation comes from online data (US10Y and iShares TIPS) also EA use online News filter to avoide bad market movement and this online data dosn't work in backtest.



