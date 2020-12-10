Trend Scalp Pro

3.11

Brief

Many traders don't trust robots... they Just use technical analysis and make manual orders.

So what happens if this technical analysis for make the best decision, working AUTOMATIC! Yes. We do that.


What is it? the Trend Scalp pro

Trend Scalp Pro is achieved from 10 years of experience and research on thousands of strategies, By combining them to make Real Smart Robot.

 TSP is an EA that uses the several Ind inside the EA and Super Trend Line to find out the sensitivity situation of the market prices.

With each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed, the robot gives these Key points of the market in a fraction of a second.

So we have two valuable information. The lowest and highest point for drawing the Trend line with supply and demands and with touching trend line EA make an action.


STRATEGIES:

1. Safe method: (Safe , Low risk and stable profit )

EA take the confirmation with inside trend detection "Super Trend Line" indicator and 3 price level, TOP (resistance), middle (Market Gravity), and Low level as a Support area.

with crossing the market gravity, and trend confirmation, robot open position and filtering with stochastic and other ind, to avoid  sell in OS and supports area and avoid opening buy near the OB and resistance area.

3. Turbo method:

This Strategy, is like to normal method but trade more than the safe method.

4. Aggressive method  (High Risk)

Aggressive method is High Frequency Trading. you have a lot of position that manage with OUR recovery system to make profit.

This is The main power of our products, our martingale strategy, Smart algorithm to detect the best point for new martingale position for making more profit without losing our margin.

5. Hedge method  (High Risk)(Simple But intelligent)

Hedge mode is fun and game. we don't need any trend detection. why? cause of we are in hedge mode.

Trade one Buy and one sell together. robot wait to price changing. so one of them is in profit and other one is in loss. So market direction was identified. and we use our grate recovery option to change the orders to average profit.

6. Gold Strategy (XAUUSD) its a semi-Auto trading strategy.

Gold is a precious metal, a safe haven pairs, Gold is alive creature... So its nor professional to trade it just with technical analyze.

When the market going to Risk/ON - Risk OFF, US polity changes, Country bond yield changes, they changes all the static technical too.

We use online fundamental data and US10Y and Inflation Expectations to trapping gold movement.

How to trade with this Semi-Auto trading system


FEATURES:

  • Super smart martingale recovery function, to recovering loss position
  • Manages your money, risk, profit and loss with Auto money management
  • Use news filter to avoid unwanted market movement.
  • Grate, nice and full feature panel to see all the valuable market details like ADR/ATR/RSI/Market trend/Price change speed and nice look design for manually trading option.
  • SL Trail, Break Even, Auto closing option with customized profit value, Auto SL/TP/LOT calculation
  • All Position is protected by the EA algorithm, Auto/Virtual TP/SL calculation


RECOMMENDATION:

  • Minimum Balance 500$ for safe and turbo strategy, 3000$ for High Risk method with 1:500 leverage
  • Use ECN account or narrow spread and Five decimal places broker
  • Trade on H1 Timeframe (for Auto-Trade) but for back-test follow the rule.
  • Recommended symbol is EURUSD, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURNZD (Select 1 pairs with every 500$)
  • Recommended Broker: ICMarkets and Alpari-Pro-ECN 


The EA is a martingale trading system and before you using it you should aware of that.
Reviews 21
Alexander Gy
74
Alexander Gy 2023.05.03 02:21 
 

41 weeks 283%. I have real results to prove. Lots of experimenting, losses at earlier stages, and near misses. Key is not to be greedy. I am finally writing a review because author has made effort to update this EA even after so long. Thank you. Next project I hope author will port it to MT5 =D

Nanmoon2018
96
Nanmoon2018 2021.12.01 13:49 
 

Very good EA. you need money managment and good broker

Tran Vinh Vu
1980
Tran Vinh Vu 2021.07.22 12:20 
 

The EA so good for me. I am using the EA for 5 months. And continue using it.

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Alexander Gy
74
Alexander Gy 2023.05.03 02:21 
 

41 weeks 283%. I have real results to prove. Lots of experimenting, losses at earlier stages, and near misses. Key is not to be greedy. I am finally writing a review because author has made effort to update this EA even after so long. Thank you. Next project I hope author will port it to MT5 =D

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2023.05.03 19:10
Thanks for your review thanks for helping us to make it better tool
Francisco Ortiz Escalona
391
Francisco Ortiz Escalona 2023.04.08 16:56 
 

I have only made losses with these experts, no wonder the live signal was removed, if anyone can show success with these experts please show.

Nanmoon2018
96
Nanmoon2018 2021.12.01 13:49 
 

Very good EA. you need money managment and good broker

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.12.24 10:30
Thanks for your comment. and thanks for using this EA
Tran Vinh Vu
1980
Tran Vinh Vu 2021.07.22 12:20 
 

The EA so good for me. I am using the EA for 5 months. And continue using it.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.10.31 10:43
THANK YOU FOR USING MY EAs
Markus Woitok
535
Markus Woitok 2021.07.06 10:59 
 

Gambling EA! Blew my account with "safe" settings.. For god sake it was demo only

Bet365 Profits
52
Bet365 Profits 2021.05.23 17:44 
 

I just stop to trade with this EA because DD is high. Very dangerous. Be Focus on the DD please. Lot of work to reduce this.

Webster65
89
Webster65 2021.05.19 21:49 
 

Safe method on EURUSD - blew my REAL ACCOUNT as well.

Vedha
36
Vedha 2021.05.18 11:02 
 

The Martingale blown up $1000 in one day on EURUSD on my account. It is too risky. Its really sad that i used this EA.

shimohiro
31
shimohiro 2021.05.18 11:00 
 

I lost many money caused by this terrible ea.

Vivek Bhagwan Kamthe
105
Vivek Bhagwan Kamthe 2021.05.17 12:04 
 

The target of a trade is to make $3 in profit BUT if it goes wrong it will blow your $3000 account completely! That is the economic formula no one should rely on!

You can understand I bought it at $320 and now it is $199. Because it is not working anymore.

If you(Seller) have decided people who are commenting here fools than no comment.

Any ways your EA just opened total 1.68 Size order ( With stop loss of 100 Pips, You know How much that becomes?) on 3000$ account already in loss of >500$.

And you are teaching me your liv monitoring of just 3 months!!!!!!!!!!!

Update on 18/05/2021

I blew up 3000$ with this EA within 3 days of Usage

Was relying on it for real money was a Huge mistake.

Looking at Sara's Reply you can Understand how we all are played by a seller who wanted to make quick money by selling such Ea.

Reply

Because your EA set my lot 3 times of yours because my account was 3000$! Forgot Your EA Settings SARA, U made it Right?

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.08.20 23:05
If tp is lower than SL because this is a Scalp strategy, not long-term trading. And if the program does not work in your idea, it appears in our live monitoring, not in a comment
Update:
I don't answer you anymore. you don't buy my EA at this price. We change our Ea price last night and we don't have any purchases from last night. maybe you just rent our tools. I know what you looking for.
My EA work and EA performance Are clear. Scalp and martingale. everybody may know about SCALP and Martingale, and you should know too what meaning of Scalp and what meaning of Martingale. you may not talk about small TP when you know about the Scalping strategy. if you don't know about it so please don't use a scalping system. All the people in our group are making a profit (IF FOLLOW OUR RULES). good luck and wish you the best
Augustine madumere
45
Augustine madumere 2021.05.11 19:31 
 

Bought the EA since 01.05.2021 no trade after 7 days. I wont recommend and i want my money back

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.05.31 13:05
Hi friend. I talk to you in Ziwox support. your broker disable your trading. it's not our problem.
aot
196
aot 2021.05.04 15:13 
 

Drawdown only

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.05.17 01:36
I'm not happy to see that you don't have a good experience with this EA.
But dear friend, the EA result is ready to see and monitoring. so I don't think we have just drow down. our user making money with this ea As well as this EA and martingale has risk. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ssabbaghi/seller
Ferry Budhi Prasetyo
140
Ferry Budhi Prasetyo 2021.05.04 04:54 
 

Bought this EA on 22 april 2021, until today, 4 may 2021, i had 7% profit already, although sometimes I close the trade manually. Great EA.

Update 20 May 2021, 36% profit.

SSPREDDY
126
SSPREDDY 2021.04.29 07:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.04.30 12:19
We love our customers
Thanks for choosing the Ziwox group.
Khoo1315
19
Khoo1315 2021.04.14 17:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.04.14 21:20
Hello, thanks for using our EA but Please write your problem on the comment tab not here. I help you to solve these issue on private message
Muhammad Alif Novaldi
237
Muhammad Alif Novaldi 2021.04.08 10:20 
 

2 week running this EA and i can tell this is a excellent EA, plus the author is respond any question very quickly. can't wait for future improvement and the result in near future.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.04.09 10:14
Thanks a lot, dear friend. We are really happy to see these reviews and We motivate with your satisfaction
Kwanruthai Budnamphet
155
Kwanruthai Budnamphet 2021.04.08 04:47 
 

The seller answers every question.

Update :

I use for cent account , in Aggressive mode , still make me profit every day , wish this EA keep improving

(I still give 5 stars).....

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.05.06 00:00
It's our duty. Thank you for choosing us and thank you for your comment. Wish you best
Rommy Wijaya
291
Rommy Wijaya 2021.04.05 16:53 
 

cant wait for result..

edit 20 April 2021 : This EA really awesome!

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.04.20 12:58
Thanks for using our EA> we are happy to your satisfaction
Foxsmall
232
Foxsmall 2021.03.18 15:35 
 

A useful tool for a professional! The author did a painful job.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.03.18 18:55
Hello sir. Thanks for the review and thank you more, for using our tools.
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.03.13 12:49 
 

I love you

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.03.13 13:01
I love you too :)
Thanks for interesting our EA
12
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