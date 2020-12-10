Brief

Many traders don't trust robots... they Just use technical analysis and make manual orders.

So what happens if this technical analysis for make the best decision, working AUTOMATIC! Yes. We do that.





What is it? the Trend Scalp pro

Trend Scalp Pro is achieved from 10 years of experience and research on thousands of strategies, By combining them to make Real Smart Robot.

TSP is an EA that uses the several Ind inside the EA and Super Trend Line to find out the sensitivity situation of the market prices.

With each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed, the robot gives these Key points of the market in a fraction of a second.

So we have two valuable information. The lowest and highest point for drawing the Trend line with supply and demands and with touching trend line EA make an action.





STRATEGIES:



1. Safe method: (Safe , Low risk and stable profit ) EA take the confirmation with inside trend detection "Super Trend Line" indicator and 3 price level, TOP (resistance), middle (Market Gravity), and Low level as a Support area. with crossing the market gravity, and trend confirmation, robot open position and filtering with stochastic and other ind, to avoid sell in OS and supports area and avoid opening buy near the OB and resistance area.

3. Turbo method: This Strategy, is like to normal method but trade more than the safe method.

4. Aggressive method (High Risk) Aggressive method is High Frequency Trading. you have a lot of position that manage with OUR recovery system to make profit. This is The main power of our products, our martingale strategy, Smart algorithm to detect the best point for new martingale position for making more profit without losing our margin.

5. Hedge method (High Risk): (Simple But intelligent) Hedge mode is fun and game. we don't need any trend detection. why? cause of we are in hedge mode. Trade one Buy and one sell together. robot wait to price changing. so one of them is in profit and other one is in loss. So market direction was identified. and we use our grate recovery option to change the orders to average profit.

6. Gold Strategy (XAUUSD) its a semi-Auto trading strategy. Gold is a precious metal, a safe haven pairs, Gold is alive creature... So its nor professional to trade it just with technical analyze. When the market going to Risk/ON - Risk OFF, US polity changes, Country bond yield changes, they changes all the static technical too. We use online fundamental data and US10Y and Inflation Expectations to trapping gold movement. How to trade with this Semi-Auto trading system





FEATURES:

Super smart martingale recovery function, to recovering loss position

Manages your money, risk, profit and loss with Auto money management

Use news filter to avoid unwanted market movement.

Grate, nice and full feature panel to see all the valuable market details like ADR/ATR/RSI/Market trend/Price change speed and nice look design for manually trading option.

SL Trail, Break Even, Auto closing option with customized profit value, Auto SL/TP/LOT calculation

All Position is protected by the EA algorithm, Auto/Virtual TP/SL calculation





RECOMMENDATION:

Minimum Balance 500$ for safe and turbo strategy, 3000$ for High Risk method with 1:500 leverage

Use ECN account or narrow spread and Five decimal places broker

account or narrow spread and Five decimal places broker Trade on H1 Timeframe (for Auto-Trade) but for back-test follow the rule.

but for back-test follow the rule. Recommended symbol is EURUSD, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURNZD (Select 1 pairs with every 500$)

(Select 1 pairs with every 500$) Recommended Broker: ICMarkets and Alpari-Pro-ECN